Sky Connect : Enhancing Airline Passenger Communication for Seamless Journeys

Airline Passenger Communications System Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airline passenger communication system market comprises products and services in commercial airline carriers and defense aircraft that allows passengers to communicate by the use of digital technologies. Rise in air passenger traffic and competition among carriers to provide cost-effective travel options promote the growth of communication systems market in the aviation industry. Major purpose of the airline passenger communication systems is to provide in-flight connectivity for the onboard passengers. Moreover, broadened usage of Wi-Fi services such as accessing mail, social media, and web-surfing promotes the growth of the airline passenger communications system market.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in adoption of technologically advanced aircraft globally, increase in global aircraft demand, and rise in demand for business jets are the factors that drive the airline passenger communication system market. However, radio frequency concerns restrict the market growth. Contrarily, growth in tourism and travel present new tracks in the industry.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝

Increase in consumer spending and change in preference toward air travel due to increased convenience and safety are the factors that play an important role in the growth of aviation industry. Rise in aircraft deliveries drives the airline passenger communications system market, as it is an integral and essential part of the overall aviation industry. For instance, in 2019, Airbus delivered 863 aircrafts as compared to 800 aircraft in 2018. The A320 neo aircraft by Airbus has bagged 3925 orders since launch in 2016. Thus, increase in aircraft demand boosts the airline passenger communications system market growth.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Air travel has been negatively impacted by government-imposed travel ban and grounding of flights, owing to the COVID-19 scenario, which affected the growth of airline passenger communications systems market.

Communication system manufacturers are facing fewer business development opportunities through networking and sponsorships, due to disturbance in ambulant nature of domestic and global business travel, caused by the obligatory lockdown imposed by authorities to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The aviation industry is forced to delay the ongoing projects of airline technical renovation and upgradation as the airlines are on standby and there is a shortage of staff, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Airline passenger communication system market is suffering from financial losses in maintenance of airlines & airports without any growth in revenue due to reduction in number of scheduled flights and fall in air passenger traffic after the COVID-19 outbreak.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :-

ViaSat,

Panasonic Avionics,

Gogo,

Thales Group,

GEE,

Honeywell,

Ducommun Incorporated,

Rockwell Collins,

UTC,

Collins Aerospace

