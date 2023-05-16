Join the Hunt: Bounty Hunter’s Early Access Version Arrives on Steam on June 1, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Funko Gaming is excited to announce the release of its latest game, Bounty Hunter, a first-person shooter that promises to deliver an exhilarating gaming experience to players. The game is set to launch on Steam on June 1, 2023, and will be available in early access mode.

Bounty Hunter boasts three unique game modes that cater to different play styles. Battle Royale mode pits players against each other in a fight to the death, with the last person standing emerging as the winner. In Warzone mode, players are divided into two teams of 50 and fight it out on a city map with diverse terrain, including forests, hills, cliffs, and a military base. And in Tournament mode, players compete in a matchmaking system with 16 teams, each consisting of a maximum of five players, to earn points and advance through the rounds, leading to an exciting final showdown.

Players have the option of choosing from 12 different characters, each with their own unique skills and abilities, to create a personalized playing experience. The characters range from snipers to K9 unit leaders and shield bearers, ensuring that there is something for every player. In addition, a toxic green gas will randomly appear on the map, adding an extra layer of strategy and realism to the game as players must constantly be aware of their surroundings and plan accordingly.

The game also features a loot system, which rewards players for exploring the map and taking risks. Players can find loot boxes scattered throughout the map, containing items that are essential to succeeding in battle. A special helicopter will occasionally appear, carrying a loot container with even better items for players to get their hands on. And players should always check the backpacks of fallen players to avoid missing out on valuable loot.

The maps in Bounty Hunter feature a dynamic day and night cycle, which adds to the realism and strategy of the game. Players must adapt to changing conditions and use different tactics depending on the time of day, whether using flashlights or night vision. And players can also find and use a variety of vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, tanks, boats, jets, and attack helicopters, to traverse the map quickly and take out opponents in new and creative ways.

Funko Gaming is a new game development company made up of a team of game lovers who pride themselves on their design approach of quality over quantity. Their debut game, Bounty Hunter, is a testament to this approach. It was developed using Unreal Engine 5, guaranteeing players a high-quality and immersive gaming experience. The game is being developed by a team of 60 talented individuals who worked tirelessly to bring this game to life.

In conclusion, Funko Gaming is excited to offer players the chance to join the hunt in their new and exciting first-person shooter, Bounty Hunter. The game offers a diverse range of game modes, multiple characters, and dynamic gameplay, with a loot system, a dynamic day and night cycle, and a variety of vehicles to explore the map. With its high-quality development and talented team, Funko Gaming promises to deliver an unforgettable gaming experience to players. So, get ready to enter the fray on June 1 and join the hunt. Learn more at BountyHunter.com.