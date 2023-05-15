Synthetic Rubber Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2021-2028 | Emergen Research
Rising global demand for rubber-based products and increasing sales of vehicles and outo parts such as tires are key factors
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Synthetic Rubber Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Synthetic Rubber market on a global and regional level. The Report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc. The report contains the fundamentals produced and advancements by different applications Share and The latest trend gaining momentum in the market that increases awareness about the Synthetic Rubber market. The report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global Synthetic Rubber market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of an introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis.
The global synthetic rubber market size is expected to reach USD 24.90 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 3.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global synthetic rubber market growth can be attributed to increasing cost of natural rubber and various benefits provided by synthetic rubber over natural rubber. Synthetic rubber possesses better durability and extended service life as compared to natural rubber due to greater endurance to degradation and damage caused by chemicals and improved resistance to low and high temperatures, UV radiation, ozone, and weathering. Also, synthetic rubber displays excellent elasticity at low temperatures and insulation to electricity. In comparison to natural rubber, synthetic rubber offers ease of production in diverse variations at lower cost, making it appropriate for use in a variety of end-use applications with very specific requirements. Custom-made formulations of synthetic rubber can be produced to improve or add particular material properties, including flame resistance.
The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make a pivotal business analysis. The complete portfolios of the key companies, including their production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, growth rate, along with their business strategies and technological developments, have been discussed in the report. The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include
DuPont
SABIC
SIBUR International
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Asahi Kasei Corporation
LG Chem Ltd.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Lanxess AG
Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
JSR Corporation
The research study also focuses on a comprehensive analysis of market trends, driving factors and constraints affecting the market growth, and opportunities for business development and expansion.
The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation based on types and applications.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Styrene Butadiene Rubber
Styrene Block Copolymer
Polybutadiene Rubber
Butyl Rubber
Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Automotive Tire
Automotive Non-Tire
Industrial Goods
Footwear
Textile
Consumer Goods
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Sweden
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Israel
Rest of MEA
The research study on the global Synthetic Rubber market provides a complete detail-oriented assessment of this market and provides an accurate evaluation of market tendencies such as revenue estimations and shares, current market value, future market valuation, and market size over the forecast years. The report focuses on the evaluation of the given market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report provides details of the market considering the geographical landscape that includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
Some Important Points Answered in this Synthetic Rubber Market Report Are Given Below:
Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
Detailed analysis of the Synthetic Rubber market revenue over the forecasted period.
Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the Synthetic Rubber.
Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Major benefits of the Synthetic Rubber report:
The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape
The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth
The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario
The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2023–2032
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Synthetic Rubber Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Synthetic Rubber Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Synthetic Rubber Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. Synthetic Rubber Market By Circulating Biomarker Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
Chapter 7. Synthetic Rubber Market Regional Outlook
7.1. Synthetic Rubber Market share By Region, 2023–2032
7.2. North America
7.3. Europe
7.4. Asia-Pacific
7.5. Latin America
7.6. Middle East & Africa
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
8.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
8.3. Competitor’s Positioning
8.4. Strategy Benchmarking
8.5. Vendor Landscape
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1. Company
9.1.1. Company Overview
9.1.2. Circulating Biomarker & Service Offerings
9.1.3. Strategic Initiatives
9.1.4. Financials
9.1.5. Emergen Research Insights
