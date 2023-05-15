US Nuclear Corp. Announces Annual 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE), a leading manufacturer of advanced radiation, chemical, and biological detection and smart UAV instrumentation, announced the annual results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

2022 Annual Highlights

Total sales revenue of $2,091,366 compared to $2,137,607 the previous year

Minor decrease in revenue indicative of economic conditions as revenue across all subsidiaries post-Coronavirus pandemic remains constant

Growth was slow in 2022 due to political and economic uncertainties

Decreased Selling and General and Administrative expenses by $454,742 or 19.1% by a reduction in payroll costs

Important new products added for monitoring chemical and biological hazards, plus new hazmat sensors for drone line



Robert Goldstein, CEO of US Nuclear Corp., commented:

“We had a productive and solid year despite several hardships faced from political and economic uncertainties, such as the rising cost of parts and labor and supply chain constraints. We were able to decrease our SG&A expenses through payroll reductions while maintaining productivity across the board. Revenue from all our subsidiaries remained constant while we positioned ourselves for new growth from several channels.

“In February 2023, we resumed our trade show based sales program which had been on hold since the start of the pandemic. These trade shows are a core component of our sales and marketing campaigns and we are looking forward to networking, boosting our revenue through new sales opportunities, showcasing our products, meeting old and new customers and investors.

“We have several other exciting catalysts moving forward to boost our growth and revenue. In 2022 we expanded our product offerings to include many new novel chemical and biological sensors such as PFAS and fentanyl contamination monitors, hazardous chemical/material detectors, and new hazmat sensors for our fully instrumented drones. Our drone monitors are now able to measure all types of chemical, biological, and radiological hazards. Since we were already deep into the air and water quality markets, we can now sell significantly more products to our existing as well as new customers. We expect demand for these will continue to surge, and given the continuing string of toxic disasters that have occurred recently and the concern for our health and safety, these hazmat detectors will be essential.”

US NUCLEAR CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021 2022 (USD) 2021 (USD) Sales 2,091,366 2,137,607 Cost of sales 1,303,298 760,955 Gross profit 788,068 1,376,652 Operating expenses Consulting expense - 592,659 Professional fees 326,118 171,024 Officer compensation 170,000 372,978 Payroll and related expense 957,954 939,061 Selling, general and administrative expenses 830,027 663,119 Total operating expenses 2,284,099 2,738,841 Loss from operations -1,496,031 -1,362,189 Other income (expense) Interest expense -63,912 -11,001 Other income - 2,950 Amortization of debt discount -482,852 - Gain on forgiveness of debt - 329,018 Equity loss in investment - -835,462 Total other income (expense) -546,764 -514,495 Loss before provision for income taxes -2,042,795 -1,876,684 Provision for income taxes - - Net loss -2,042,795 -1,876,684 Deemed dividend for down-round provision in warrants -17,924 -52,861 Net loss attributed to common stockholders -2,060,719 -1,929,545 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 29,504,433 27,375,508 Loss per share – basic and diluted -0.07 -0.07

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov , or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Richard Landry, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043