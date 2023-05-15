Telepresence Robot Market| Emerging Technological Industry Segmentation, Application, Regions and Key News
Increasing application of telepresence robots in the healthcare industry for remote consultations is a significant factor driving global market growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.
The global Ed-Tech and smart classroom market size is expected to reach USD 274.63 Billion at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth include restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic, easy access to high-speed Internet, and rising penetration of mobile devices in remote areas. Initiatives by governments of various countries to encourage and spread awareness about e-learning programs is another factor driving market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.
Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market.
The leading market contenders listed in the report are:
Apple, Cisco, Blackboard, IBM, Dell, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Instructure
Market Segmentations of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market
Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Interactive Projectors
Interactive Displays
Education System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Learning Management System
Student Information System
Classroom Assessment System
Classroom Collaboration System
Classroom Management System
Document Management System
Student Response System
Talent Management System
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Research Methodology
Market Overview
Regional Landscape
Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Types
Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Applications
Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions
North America Market Analysis and Forecast
Europe Market Analysis and Forecast
Asia Pacific Market Analysis and Forecast
Latin America Market Analysis and Forecast
Middle East & Africa Market Analysis and Forecast
Competitive Landscape
