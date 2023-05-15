Worldwide Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size To Reach USD 515.73 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid adoption of immunotherapy drugs over conventional treatments is a key factor driving immunotherapy drugs market revenue growth

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size – USD 189.00 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.8%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Immunotherapy Drugs Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global immunotherapy drugs market is projected to be reach USD 365.57 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global market for immunotherapy drugs is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period, due to increasing global cancer incidence. Cancer is the world's second-largest reason of mortality. It was liable for an estimated 9.6 million fatalities in 2018. Approximately 1 in 6 mortalities was attributed to cancer worldwide. The increasing adoption of personalized treatment over conventional treatment is likely to boost the global immunotherapy drugs market during the forecast period. Rise in the incidence of lifestyle-related disorders is expected to propel the global immunotherapy drugs market during the forecast timeline. In case of hospital treatment, several lifestyle disorders,such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and insomnia, require intensive care. Therefore, one of the key factors driving the market for immunotherapy drugs is increase in the rate of disorders and related conditions.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the primary cause of death globally, accounting for around 10 million deaths in 2020. Lung, breast, rectum, colon, and prostate cancer are the most prevalent malignancies. Furthermore, cancer-causing viruses including Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis were responsible for around 30% of cancer cases in low- and lower-middle-income countries. Monoclonal antibodies are effective in cancer treatment, particularly targeted therapy, a type of cancer treatment in which medications are used to target specific genes, proteins, or tissue conditions that support tumor development and survival to cure them. Immunotherapy Drugs Market By Drug Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunomodulators, Vaccines, and Others), By Disease (Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases, and Others), and By Region Forecast To 2030.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Sanofi S.A., Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca plc, BioNTech SE, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Bluebird bio, Inc., Genmab A/S, Bayer AG

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Immunotherapy Drugs Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Interleukins

Interferons Alpha and Beta

Others

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases

Cancer

Others

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Immunotherapy Drugs Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The cancer segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 owing to growing prevalence of cancer, increased R&D activities by major pharmaceutical companies, surge in number of clinical trials, and rising number of drug approvals.

According to research, by 2040, global burden is expected to reach 28.0 million new cancer cases and 16.2 million cancer deaths, primarily owing to growth and aging of population.

The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to high specificity and fewer side-effects. Furthermore, increased government initiatives and research on therapeutic monoclonal antibodies are driving market revenue growth.

Monoclonal antibodies are intended to work in the same way as patient's antibodies, which recognize and bind to cancer cells, allowing immune system to target and eliminate cancer cells.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Immunotherapy Drugs Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Immunotherapy Drugs Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

