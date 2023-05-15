With a CAGR of 34.0%, Nanotechnology Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Increasing governments spending on R&D

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nanotechnology market size reached USD 2.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 34.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing application in radar systems to produce high-power microwave signals and rising demand for microwave heating systems for commercial and industrial uses are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. In addition, Information Technology (IT) and telecom industry has been growing at a rapid rate due to increasing commercial deployment of base stations in countries such as the U.S., South Korea, and China.

Emergence of 5G technology is paving way for development of novel nanoscale computer technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Internet of Things (IoT), among others. Technological advancements in telecom and IT infrastructure coupled with rising demand for miniaturized products and devices in small cells and others are expected to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Nanosensors segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Nanosensors find application in various end-use industries such as precision agriculture, medical technology, urban farming, prognostics, plant nano bionics, diagnostics, and many others.

Food safety segment is expected to register rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Food safety is a major concern worldwide, and requires stringent testing and monitoring solutions to ensure consumer safety. Changing food habits and increasing number of mass catering establishments globally, and globalization of food supply chains are factors driving need for need to adopt more advanced sensing technologies.

Some major companies in the global market report include Fujitsu, Altairnano, Nano Magic, LLC., Imina Technologies SA, Kleindiek Inc., eSpin Technologies, Advanced Nano Products Co., Ltd (ANP), Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Nanonics Imaging Ltd. and Nanosys Inc.

The research study sheds light on the key growth opportunities and market trends along with other vital market dynamics, including the drivers and restraints on the industry growth. With this report, the prospective buyers can be sure to become capable of adapting to the changes in the Nanotechnology industry.

The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders. Thus, a conscious effort to dive deep and unearth hard to find information pertaining to the growing market landscape and growth prospects over the next few years is clearly visible in the study. The market intelligence report further comprises of discussions about the major vendors operating in the Nanotechnology space

Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global nanotechnology market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Nanosensor

Optical Nanosensor

Chemical Nanosensor

Physical Nanosensor

Biosensors

Others

Nanodevice

Nanomanipulator

Nanomechanical Test Instruments

Nanoscale Infrared Spectrometers

Nanomaterials

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Information Technology (IT)

Homeland Security

Medicine

Transportation

Food Safety

Environmental Science

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Food & Agriculture

Energy

Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Global Nanotechnology Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Nanotechnology Market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional Nanotechnology share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

