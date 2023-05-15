Coal Tar Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 18.64 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.2%
Increasing demand for aluminum from automotive and aerospace industries is a key factor driving growth of the global coal tar in market
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current Coal Tar market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.
The global coal tar market size is expected to reach USD 18.64 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the coal tar market is driven significantly by need for coal tar pitch in aluminum smelting processes.
The report addresses the following key points:
The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Coal Tar market
The report further analyses the changing market dynamics
Regional analysis and segmentation of the Coal Tar market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth
Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors
In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies
Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights
The leading market contenders listed in the report are:
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Voestalpine AG, Rain Carbon Inc., Industrial Química del Nalón S.A, DEZA, a. s., Bilbaína de Alquitranes, S.A., Koppers Inc., Nagreeka Hydrocarbons (P) Ltd., Neptune Hydrocarbons Mfg. Pvt. Ltd., and Tar Alliance AM
The research study examines historic data from 2018 and 2020 to draw forecasts until 2028. The timeline makes the report an invaluable resource for readers, investors, and stakeholders looking for key insights in readily accessible documents with the information presented in the form of tables, charts, and graphs.
For this study, this report segments the global Coal Tar market on the basis of product, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028)
Low Temperature Coal Tar
Medium Temperature Coal Tar
High Temperature Coal Tar
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028)
Coal Tar Pitch
Carbon Black Oil
Specialty Oils
End-user Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028)
Aluminum Industry
Roofing
Tire Industry
Paint Industry
Wood Preservation
Others
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
In conclusion, the Coal Tar Market report is an exhaustive database that will help readers formulate lucrative strategies. The Coal Tar Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.
