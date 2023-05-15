Global Digital Biomarkers Market Size Worth USD 10.38 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The growing incidence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Digital Biomarkers Market Size – USD 727.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 39.2%” — Emergen Research

The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Digital Biomarkers Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status.

The global digital biomarkers market is projected to be worth USD 10.38 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The digital biomarkers market is observing rapid growth attributed to the growing incidence of chronic diseases. The swiftly growing burden of chronic diseases across the globe are fueling the market growth. According to the statics released by WHO (World Health Organization), the burden of chronic diseases is projected to grow by 57.0% by the year 2020 from 2001. Developing nations are expected to be highly impacted, contributing to 60.0% of the global burden of chronic diseases.

An increase in healthcare expenditure and increased funding for healthcare R&D are significantly driving the digital biomarkers' market growth. The healthcare expenditure in the US reached USD 3.60 trillion in 2018, an increase of 4.6% from the previous years. This rise in spending is, to some extent, faster as compared to the increase in 2017 from 2016. Digital Biomarkers Market By System Component, By Therapeutic Area, By End-Users, Forecasts to 2027.

Key Players Included in this report are:

AliveCor Inc., Bayer AG, Evidation Health Inc., Fitbit Inc., Happify Health, Koninklijke Philips NV, Neurotrack Technologies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Inc., Novartis International AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Digital Biomarkers Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Data Collection Tools

Digital Platforms

Mobile Apps

Desktop-Based Software

Wearable

Biosensors

Data Integration Systems

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiovascular Disease

Sleep and Movement Disease

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Psychiatric Disorder

Gastrointestinal Disease

Respiratory Disease

Diabetes

Others

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Digital Biomarkers Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2020, Koneksa, a firm engaged in the development and implementation of patient-specific digital biomarkers for use in the drug development process, declared the completion of Series B funding round worth USD 16.0 Million. Koneska intends to deploy the fund for the integration of wearables and other patient-specific technologies into clinical research by expanding its digital platform.

The low cost and improved scalability of digital biomarkers based on smartphone apps help in facilitating a prospective wealth of social, behavioral, psychological, and environmental data that were formerly inaccessible.

Recent psychiatric assessment approaches are resource-intensive and consume substantial time for evaluation. Digital biomarkers development is considered to hod immense prospects in allowing time-sensitive, scalable, and affordable assessment of symptom changes and psychiatric diagnosis.

Regional Outlook

Regional Outlook

Key Reasons to Purchase Digital Biomarkers Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

