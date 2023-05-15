Explosion Proof Equipment Market: A Comprehensive Study of the Industry

Emergen Research Logo

The rising awareness to prevent the explosion, rising government initiatives for labor safety are driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 7.20 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – The rise in the need to improve industrial areas' safety.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's Comprehensive Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market Research Report, added to its ever-expanding collection, contains insights into the Explosion Proof Equipment Market and its key components. The research offers perceptions on the drivers of market growth. Explosion Proof Equipments, company prospects, encouraging growth regions, and projected growth rates through 2027. This paper looks at other important characteristics of regional markets in addition to the drivers and restraints of revenue growth, production and consumption patterns, shifting consumer tastes, and strict regulatory standards. According to the analysis, one of the key factors for the market's likely fall in the upcoming years is the present pandemic. The pandemic has had a significant impact on business, which has negatively changed demand trends and market dynamics. The pandemic's financial challenges have slowed down corporate growth across the board and impacted international supply lines.

The global Explosion Proof Equipment Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.77 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.The Explosion Proof Equipment market is forecasted to grow substantially throughout the forecast period due to the growing government policies in labor protection. The rising willingness to improve protection in industrialized areas is expected to further augment the market growth. Besides, The increasing concern for preventing explosions among several industries is also expected to boost the market growth.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also studies the key companies of the Explosion Proof Equipment market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Siemens AG, R Stahl AG, Hatch Transformers Inc, Pentair plc, Bartec GmbH, Cortem S.p.A.

The report further divides the Explosion Proof Equipment market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Explosion Proof Equipment market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2020, Rockwell Automation Inc. has announced the acquisition of Oylo, a privately held supplier of industrial cybersecurity systems. In this rapidly developing market, the acquisition of Oylo further increases Rockwell’s global distribution platform and extends the range of cybersecurity services applicable to the industrial market.

Throughout the forecast timeframe, the prevention segment is anticipated to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 5.8%. It is the only appropriate protection method for Zone 0, and it functions in the context of Zone 1 or 2.

For the forecast timeframe, the gas explosion protection expected to be the largest market in the Explosion Proof Equipment Market as dangerous areas such as Zone 0, Zone 1, and Zone 2 can be protected by this.

Over the forecast period, the Zone 0 segment is expected to capture the largest market. An explosive atmosphere consisting of a mixture of air and flammable substances, in the form of gas, vapor, or mist, is continuously or regularly present in this zone for a prolonged period.

The segment of cable glands is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period since cable glands perform significant functions in managing cables.

Over the forecast period, the oil & gas industry is anticipated to hold the largest market, as the explosion-proof equipment is widely used in Liquefied Natural Gas plants and oil refinery.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prevention

Containment

Segregation

Protection Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gas Explosion Protection

Dust Explosion Protection

Zone Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Zone 0

Zone 1

Zone 2

Zone 12

Zone 20

Zone 21

Zone 22

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Explosion Proof Equipment market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Explosion Proof Equipment industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Explosion Proof Equipment market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Explosion Proof Equipment Market by 2027?

