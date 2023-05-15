Worldwide Mobile C-Arms Market Size To Reach USD 1.61 Billion By 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the growing technological advancements in imaging capabilities and rising incidence of chronic diseases

Mobile C-Arms Market Size – USD 1.07 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.2%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Mobile C-Arms Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global Mobile C-Arms Market will be worth USD 1.61 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing emergence of chronic diseases over the recent past that need early assessment and on-time diagnosis for prevention of complications is mainly stimulating the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing number of road accidents which often leads to orthopedic injuries are fueling the demand for all kinds of mobile c-arm devices. Additionally, the rise in geriatric population, advancements in technology across various regions as well as the rising inclination towards minimally invasive surgical procedures are also stimulating the market growth.

Over the recent past, competition among the major players across the globe has intensified mainly in the private sector which has made private hospitals emphasize on technological advancements. Hence, usage of mobile c-arms for orthopedic surgeries, like repositioning of dislocated bone fragments as well as placement of pedicle screws in the spine lead to the growing demand of the technology. Furthermore, all the players are trying to make the technology cost effective which is further increasing the efficiency at which the market operates. Mobile C-Arms Market By Type (Full Size, Mini), By Application (Orthopedics & Trauma, Neurology, Cardiology, Pain Management, Gastroenterology, Oncology) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Key Players Included in this report are:

A&D Medical (LifeSource), Opto Circuits Limited, Exergen Corporation, Microlife Corporation, Radiant Innovation Inc., Geratherm Medical AG

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Mobile C-Arms Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Full-Size C-Arms

Mini C-Arms

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Orthopedics and Trauma

Neurology

Cardiology

Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Oncology

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Mobile C-Arms Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In January 2020, Trivitron Healthcare launched digital c-arm named Elite at Arab Health 2020 conference in Dubai. Elite helps to deliver high quality images with better greyscale resolution in order to find out minute details as well as increase operational efficiency by accurately positioning movements.

The full-size c-arm devices segment held the most prominent market share in because of the increase in the area of application particularly across surgical and orthopedic procedures. The technology makes it painless for patients as well as increases the ease of diagnosis for healthcare professionals.

When it comes to the application areas, orthopedics and trauma segment accounted for the largest market share because incorporation of mobile c-arms has reduced operational risks and increased efficiency. Moreover, usage of these devices has also increased affordability associated with radiography.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Mobile C-Arms Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

