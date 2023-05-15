Alternative Building Materials Market Share, Growth Opportunities and Business Strategies By 2030

Growth of the alternative building material market is majorly driven rise in awareness to use sustainable building material for construction.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The alternative building materials market consists of revenue generated by sales for environment friendly building material such as wood, bamboo, recycled plastic and other eco-friendly material. These material are used to construct walls, windows, doors and roofs of residential and non-residential infrastructures. The alternative material are introduced to with a view to build sustainable buildings and to minimize pollution generated while manufacturing traditional building material.

Alternative building materials refer to non-traditional or unconventional materials used in construction that offer environmental benefits, energy efficiency, and sustainable advantages over traditional construction materials. Here are some notable alternative building materials:

Bamboo: Bamboo is a fast-growing, renewable resource that has gained popularity as a construction material. It is lightweight, strong, and flexible, making it suitable for various applications such as flooring, walls, and even structural elements. Bamboo has a low carbon footprint and can be harvested sustainably.

Recycled Materials: Many construction materials can be made from recycled content, reducing the demand for virgin resources. Examples include recycled plastic lumber, recycled metal, recycled glass, and recycled rubber. These materials help divert waste from landfills and conserve natural resources.

Hempcrete: Hempcrete is a mixture of hemp fibers, lime, and water used as an alternative to traditional concrete. It is lightweight, has excellent thermal insulation properties, and is breathable, contributing to a healthier indoor environment. Hemp is a rapidly renewable resource and requires fewer resources to produce compared to traditional concrete.

Rammed Earth: Rammed earth construction involves compressing a mixture of earth, clay, sand, and gravel within a formwork to create solid walls. Rammed earth structures have excellent thermal mass properties, providing natural insulation and temperature regulation. This technique utilizes locally available soil, reducing the need for transportation and minimizing the carbon footprint.

Ferrock: Ferrock is a carbon-negative material made from recycled steel dust and a mixture of industrial byproducts, such as silica, kiln dust, and fly ash. It has similar properties to concrete but has a significantly lower carbon footprint. Ferrock sequesters carbon dioxide during its curing process, making it an environmentally friendly alternative.

Cork: Cork is a sustainable material harvested from the bark of cork oak trees without harming the tree. It is commonly used as an insulating material due to its thermal and acoustic properties. Cork flooring, wall tiles, and insulation products are examples of its applications in construction.

Straw Bale: Straw bale construction involves using compacted straw bales as building blocks for walls. Straw bales provide excellent insulation, are renewable, and can be sourced locally from agricultural waste. This construction method is energy-efficient and offers good thermal performance.

Earthbag Construction: Earthbag construction utilizes long bags filled with compacted earth or other locally available materials. These bags are stacked to form walls, creating durable and energy-efficient structures. Earthbag construction is cost-effective, resilient, and can be used in various climates.

Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT): CLT is an engineered wood product made from layers of solid wood panels stacked in alternating directions and glued together. CLT offers high structural strength, durability, and fire resistance. It is a sustainable alternative to traditional concrete and steel construction methods, as it sequesters carbon dioxide and reduces energy consumption during production.

3D Printed Materials: Emerging technologies enable the use of 3D printing for constructing buildings. Construction-grade 3D printers can use various materials such as concrete, clay, and recycled plastics to create complex structures with less material waste and reduced construction time.

The alternative building materials market size was valued at $189.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $330.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Top Players Include :

The major players profiled in the alternative building materials market include Bauder Ltd., ByFusion Global Inc., CarbonCure Technologies Inc., JD Composites, Kirei, Neular, Plasticiet, Rammed Earth Enterprises, Rammed Earth Works and Takataka Plastics. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as product launch, business expansion and partnership, to offer better products and services to customers in the alternative building materials market