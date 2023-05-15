Expandable Polystyrene Market SWOT Analysis by Size Worth USD 10.18 Billion in 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for insulation materials in the construction industry is a major factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 10.18 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%, Market Trends – Rising demand for packaging materials in the food and beverage industry.” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) market size was USD 10.18 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Advancements in product quality and cost-effectiveness brought about by technological developments in the EPS manufacturing industry is driving revenue growth of the market. In recent years, hi-tech equipment, along with new manufacturing procedures are being developed, which in turn leads to enhanced production efficiency and producing EPS goods that are both affordable and of high quality.

Rising adoption of EPS in the packaging industry is driving revenue growth. EPS is utilized as a safe packaging material for a variety of healthcare products, including medical devices, medications, and laboratory samples. In recent years, there has been a significant demand for durable, shock-absorbing packaging materials in the healthcare industry, which is expected to increase the adoption rate of EPS in transportation of healthcare equipment.

One of the key drivers of the EPS market is the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. EPS is 100% recyclable and can be reused in a variety of applications, making it a popular choice for packaging materials. The rise in e-commerce and online shopping has also contributed to the growth of the EPS market, as the need for reliable and durable packaging materials continues to increase.

Target Audience of the Global Expandable Polystyrene Market Report:

Key Market Players

Investors

Venture capitalists

Small- and medium-sized and large enterprises



Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments.

The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Atlas Roofing Corp., Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., BASF SE, Kaneka Corp., SIBUR Holding PJSC, BEWI, SUNPOR, Synthos, TotalEnergies, and Flint Hills Resources

Some Key Highlights from the Report

White segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Rising demand for insulating and lightweight materials in the construction and food and beverage packaging industries is driving revenue growth of the segment. In addition, an array of properties of white EPS, including environmental sustainability and durability of ultra-modern EPS products is expected to generate a significant rise in their adoption rate.

The construction segment is expected to account for large revenue share over the forecast period. Revenue growth for expandable polystyrene in the construction industry is being driven by increasing adoption of EPS in green buildings owing to energy-efficient ability, light-weight ability, and others. In addition, increasing number of environmental regulations and standards, and technological developments in EPS production are additionally driving revenue growth of the segment.

The market in North America is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Rapid development of the construction industry in the region is driving revenue growth. In addition, rising demand for environment-friendly packaging owing to increase in the rate of e-commerce is driving revenue growth. In the upcoming years, it is expected that these factors will continue to drive revenue growth of the North American EPS market.

Expandable Polystyrene Market Segmentation:

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

White

Grey

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Construction

Packaging

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Expandable Polystyrene market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

