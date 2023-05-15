Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Leaders : Exploring the Top 10 Key Companies in worldwide Research by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing preference towards decentralized power generation and reduction in costs of renewable power generation are key factors driving market revenue growth

The global Energy as a Service market size is expected to reach USD 127.63 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market size is expected to reach USD 127.63 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing preference in the energy sector towards decentralized power generation. Rising need for energy production in a sustainable, cost-effective, and reliable manner is another major factor driving demand for decentralized energy and supporting revenue growth of the global energy as a service market. Empowerment of businesses, local consumers, and communities with the help of decentralized energy as the smaller power generation plants can be connected to the grid is boosting steady utilization of decentralized power distribution services.

The power industry has been experiencing a shift towards distributed energy resources in order to overcome grid reliability issues, severe weather events, equipment failures, reduction in costs of distributed energy resources, among others are other key factors driving growth of the global energy as a service market. Rising need to improve energy supply is also increasing adoption of energy as a service model, which includes common distributed energy generation solutions such as combined heat and power, microturbines, solar PV, diesel, and natural gas gensets, and fuel cells.

The Energy as a Service Market is a rapidly growing industry with several key players. Companies like 𝐖𝐆𝐋 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲, 𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐈𝐄, 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜, 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬, 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐬, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜, 𝐄𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐄𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐀𝐥𝐩𝐢𝐪, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐗. are at the forefront of innovation in this field. They are developing Energy as a Service Market devices for a range of 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬

The Energy as a Service (EaaS) market is experiencing significant growth and transformation as businesses seek innovative solutions to manage their energy needs. EaaS is a comprehensive approach that allows organizations to outsource the planning, financing, installation, and management of energy infrastructure and services. This model offers numerous benefits, including cost savings, operational efficiency, and sustainability.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞:

𝐖𝐆𝐋 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲:

WGL Energy is a leading energy company that offers a range of sustainable solutions, including renewable energy and energy efficiency services. They provide clean energy options, such as solar and wind power, and support businesses and individuals in their transition to greener energy sources. WGL Energy's commitment to sustainability and renewable energy positions them as a key player in the market.

𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐈𝐄:

ENGIE is a multinational electric utility company based in France. They are actively involved in the renewable energy sector, offering a wide range of clean energy solutions, including solar, wind, and hydroelectric power. ENGIE focuses on delivering sustainable and efficient energy solutions to support the transition to a low-carbon economy. Their global presence and expertise make them a significant player in the industry.

𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜:

Schneider Electric is a multinational corporation specializing in energy management and automation solutions. They provide a wide range of products and services, including renewable energy solutions, energy efficiency systems, and smart grid technologies. Schneider Electric's innovative offerings aim to optimize energy consumption, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance sustainability. Their comprehensive energy management solutions position them as a key player in the market.

𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬:

Siemens is a global technology company that operates in various sectors, including energy. They offer a broad portfolio of energy solutions, including renewable energy generation, transmission systems, and energy management software. Siemens focuses on developing advanced technologies that enable the integration of renewable energy sources into the grid and drive the transition to a more sustainable energy future.

𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐬:

Johnson Controls is a multinational conglomerate that provides diversified solutions in the building and energy sectors. They offer a range of energy management systems, including renewable energy solutions, energy storage, and smart building technologies. Johnson Controls aims to create sustainable, comfortable, and efficient environments by optimizing energy usage and reducing environmental impact. Their comprehensive energy management solutions make them a prominent player in the industry.

𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜:

General Electric (GE) is a global conglomerate with a significant presence in the energy sector. They offer a wide range of energy solutions, including renewable energy technologies, grid systems, and energy storage solutions. GE's expertise in power generation, transmission, and distribution positions them as a key player in the market. They focus on developing innovative technologies that enable clean energy integration and enhance grid reliability.

𝐄𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬:

EDF Renewables is a subsidiary of Électricité de France (EDF), a leading French electric utility company. EDF Renewables specializes in renewable energy generation, including wind, solar, and hydroelectric power. They develop, operate, and maintain renewable energy projects globally. EDF Renewables' extensive experience and commitment to renewable energy make them a significant player in the market.

𝐄𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥:

Edison International is a major electric utility holding company based in the United States. They operate through their subsidiary, Southern California Edison (SCE), which provides clean energy solutions to millions of customers. Edison International focuses on investing in renewable energy projects and implementing energy efficiency programs to reduce carbon emissions and support sustainable energy practices.

𝐀𝐥𝐩𝐢𝐪:

Alpiq is a Swiss energy services company that offers a wide range of solutions, including renewable energy generation, energy trading, and energy management. They are involved in various renewable energy sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, and solar power. Alpiq's commitment to sustainable energy practices and their expertise in energy services make them a significant player in the market.

𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐗:

Enel X is a global energy company that focuses on sustainable energy solutions and digital innovation. They offer a range of services, including renewable energy generation, electric mobility solutions, and energy management systems. Enel X's emphasis on decarbonization and their integration of renewable energy and digital technologies position them as a key player in

𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 :

Increasing demand for clean and renewable energy

Rising energy costs and the need for cost optimization

Technological advancements and digitalization

Focus on decarbonization and sustainability

Increasing awareness and education

The future growth of the EaaS market looks promising, driven by factors such as increasing demand for clean energy, the need for cost optimization, technological advancements, sustainability goals, and improved awareness. As businesses continue to prioritize sustainable energy practices, leverage technology, and seek cost-effective energy solutions, EaaS is poised to play a crucial role in meeting their energy needs and driving a more sustainable and efficient future.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Operational and Maintenance Services

Energy Supply Services

Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Industrial

Commercial

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

𝐖𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲-𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

