Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Leaders : Exploring the Top 10 Key Companies in worldwide Research by Emergen Research

Increasing preference towards decentralized power generation and reduction in costs of renewable power generation are key factors driving market revenue growth

The global Energy as a Service market size is expected to reach USD 127.63 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market size is expected to reach USD 127.63 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing preference in the energy sector towards decentralized power generation. Rising need for energy production in a sustainable, cost-effective, and reliable manner is another major factor driving demand for decentralized energy and supporting revenue growth of the global energy as a service market. Empowerment of businesses, local consumers, and communities with the help of decentralized energy as the smaller power generation plants can be connected to the grid is boosting steady utilization of decentralized power distribution services.

The power industry has been experiencing a shift towards distributed energy resources in order to overcome grid reliability issues, severe weather events, equipment failures, reduction in costs of distributed energy resources, among others are other key factors driving growth of the global energy as a service market. Rising need to improve energy supply is also increasing adoption of energy as a service model, which includes common distributed energy generation solutions such as combined heat and power, microturbines, solar PV, diesel, and natural gas gensets, and fuel cells.

The Energy as a Service Market is a rapidly growing industry with several key players. Companies like ๐–๐†๐‹ ๐„๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ฒ, ๐„๐๐†๐ˆ๐„, ๐’๐œ๐ก๐ง๐ž๐ข๐๐ž๐ซ ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ, ๐’๐ข๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ, ๐‰๐จ๐ก๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฌ, ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ, ๐„๐ƒ๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ฐ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐„๐๐ข๐ฌ๐จ๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ, ๐€๐ฅ๐ฉ๐ข๐ช, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐„๐ง๐ž๐ฅ ๐—. are at the forefront of innovation in this field. They are developing Energy as a Service Market devices for a range of ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐„๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ฒ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐„๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ฒ ๐„๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ

The Energy as a Service (EaaS) market is experiencing significant growth and transformation as businesses seek innovative solutions to manage their energy needs. EaaS is a comprehensive approach that allows organizations to outsource the planning, financing, installation, and management of energy infrastructure and services. This model offers numerous benefits, including cost savings, operational efficiency, and sustainability.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐„๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ฒ ๐š๐ฌ ๐š ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐–๐จ๐ซ๐ฅ๐๐ฐ๐ข๐๐ž:

๐–๐†๐‹ ๐„๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ฒ:

WGL Energy is a leading energy company that offers a range of sustainable solutions, including renewable energy and energy efficiency services. They provide clean energy options, such as solar and wind power, and support businesses and individuals in their transition to greener energy sources. WGL Energy's commitment to sustainability and renewable energy positions them as a key player in the market.

๐„๐๐†๐ˆ๐„:

ENGIE is a multinational electric utility company based in France. They are actively involved in the renewable energy sector, offering a wide range of clean energy solutions, including solar, wind, and hydroelectric power. ENGIE focuses on delivering sustainable and efficient energy solutions to support the transition to a low-carbon economy. Their global presence and expertise make them a significant player in the industry.

๐’๐œ๐ก๐ง๐ž๐ข๐๐ž๐ซ ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ:

Schneider Electric is a multinational corporation specializing in energy management and automation solutions. They provide a wide range of products and services, including renewable energy solutions, energy efficiency systems, and smart grid technologies. Schneider Electric's innovative offerings aim to optimize energy consumption, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance sustainability. Their comprehensive energy management solutions position them as a key player in the market.

๐’๐ข๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ:

Siemens is a global technology company that operates in various sectors, including energy. They offer a broad portfolio of energy solutions, including renewable energy generation, transmission systems, and energy management software. Siemens focuses on developing advanced technologies that enable the integration of renewable energy sources into the grid and drive the transition to a more sustainable energy future.

๐‰๐จ๐ก๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฌ:

Johnson Controls is a multinational conglomerate that provides diversified solutions in the building and energy sectors. They offer a range of energy management systems, including renewable energy solutions, energy storage, and smart building technologies. Johnson Controls aims to create sustainable, comfortable, and efficient environments by optimizing energy usage and reducing environmental impact. Their comprehensive energy management solutions make them a prominent player in the industry.

๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ:

General Electric (GE) is a global conglomerate with a significant presence in the energy sector. They offer a wide range of energy solutions, including renewable energy technologies, grid systems, and energy storage solutions. GE's expertise in power generation, transmission, and distribution positions them as a key player in the market. They focus on developing innovative technologies that enable clean energy integration and enhance grid reliability.

๐„๐ƒ๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ฐ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ:

EDF Renewables is a subsidiary of ร‰lectricitรฉ de France (EDF), a leading French electric utility company. EDF Renewables specializes in renewable energy generation, including wind, solar, and hydroelectric power. They develop, operate, and maintain renewable energy projects globally. EDF Renewables' extensive experience and commitment to renewable energy make them a significant player in the market.

๐„๐๐ข๐ฌ๐จ๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ:

Edison International is a major electric utility holding company based in the United States. They operate through their subsidiary, Southern California Edison (SCE), which provides clean energy solutions to millions of customers. Edison International focuses on investing in renewable energy projects and implementing energy efficiency programs to reduce carbon emissions and support sustainable energy practices.

๐€๐ฅ๐ฉ๐ข๐ช:

Alpiq is a Swiss energy services company that offers a wide range of solutions, including renewable energy generation, energy trading, and energy management. They are involved in various renewable energy sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, and solar power. Alpiq's commitment to sustainable energy practices and their expertise in energy services make them a significant player in the market.

๐„๐ง๐ž๐ฅ ๐—:

Enel X is a global energy company that focuses on sustainable energy solutions and digital innovation. They offer a range of services, including renewable energy generation, electric mobility solutions, and energy management systems. Enel X's emphasis on decarbonization and their integration of renewable energy and digital technologies position them as a key player in

๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก :

Increasing demand for clean and renewable energy

Rising energy costs and the need for cost optimization

Technological advancements and digitalization

Focus on decarbonization and sustainability

Increasing awareness and education

The future growth of the EaaS market looks promising, driven by factors such as increasing demand for clean energy, the need for cost optimization, technological advancements, sustainability goals, and improved awareness. As businesses continue to prioritize sustainable energy practices, leverage technology, and seek cost-effective energy solutions, EaaS is poised to play a crucial role in meeting their energy needs and driving a more sustainable and efficient future.

๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐„๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ฒ ๐š๐ฌ ๐š ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–โ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–)

Operational and Maintenance Services

Energy Supply Services

Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services

๐„๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–โ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–)

Industrial

Commercial

๐†๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ, ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž, ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐œ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ :

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

๐–๐ž ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ๐จ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐จ๐ซ ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ-๐ฅ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

