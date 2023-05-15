Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market Leaders : Exploring Top 10 Key Companies in worldwide - Data Analysis by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for high-speed networks and growing demand for highly secure network systems in various industries is driving global Li-Fi market growth.

The global Li-Fi market is expected to reach a market size of USD 14,913.3 Million by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 14,913.3 Million by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for high-speed networks is a primary factor expected to drive growth of the global Li-Fi market during the forecast period. Growing demand for highly secure network systems in various industries is expected to further propel global market growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for indoor networking in the retail industry globally is another factor expected to boost growth of the global Li-Fi market growth over the forecast period.

The Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market is experiencing rapid growth and gaining significant attention as a promising technology for wireless communication. Unlike traditional Wi-Fi, which uses radio waves, Li-Fi utilizes light waves to transmit data. It operates by modulating the intensity of light emitted from LED bulbs and capturing the changes with a receiver, enabling high-speed wireless communication. Li-Fi offers numerous advantages over Wi-Fi, including faster data transfer rates, enhanced security, and immunity to electromagnetic interference.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐋𝐢-𝐅𝐢) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/513

The Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) market is a rapidly growing industry with several key players. Companies like 𝐎𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦 𝐒𝐀𝐒, 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁.𝐕., 𝐕𝐞𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐢 𝐎Ü, 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐬 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐋𝐢𝐅𝐢 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐅𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐜𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐀, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐋𝐍𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐜. are at the forefront of innovation in this field. They are developing Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) devices for a range of applications, including 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐫, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞, 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐫,𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬

The increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability is also fueling the adoption of Li-Fi technology. LED lighting, which serves as the backbone for Li-Fi, is known for its energy-saving capabilities. As governments and organizations worldwide strive to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, Li-Fi offers an environmentally friendly alternative by utilizing existing lighting infrastructure for wireless communication.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐋𝐢-𝐅𝐢) 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞:

𝐎𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦 𝐒𝐀𝐒:

Oledcomm is a French company specializing in Li-Fi communication systems. They have developed a range of Li-Fi products, including ceiling lights, desk lamps, and Li-Fi routers. Oledcomm's solutions provide high-speed and secure wireless communication while utilizing existing lighting infrastructure. Their expertise in optical wireless communication has contributed significantly to the growth and adoption of Li-Fi technology.

𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Panasonic, a multinational electronics company based in Japan, has been actively involved in the development of Li-Fi technology. They have conducted extensive research and development to integrate Li-Fi capabilities into their lighting solutions. Panasonic's Li-Fi offerings provide high-speed data transmission, energy efficiency, and enhanced security, aligning with their commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions.

𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁.𝐕.:

Signify, formerly known as Philips Lighting, is a global leader in lighting solutions and has been at the forefront of developing Li-Fi technology. They have pioneered the integration of Li-Fi into their lighting systems, enabling data transmission through LED luminaires. Signify's Li-Fi solutions offer high-speed wireless connectivity, improved security, and energy-efficient lighting, making them an influential player in the Li-Fi market.

𝐕𝐞𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐢 𝐎Ü:

Velmenni is an Estonian company focused on Li-Fi technology. They have developed Li-Fi solutions that cater to various applications, including industrial, retail, and smart city environments. Velmenni's products provide high-speed wireless communication through light waves, offering enhanced data transfer rates and secure connectivity. Their innovative approach has positioned them as a key player in the Li-Fi market.

𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐬 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Renesas Electronics, a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer, has actively contributed to the development of Li-Fi technology. They have developed Li-Fi transceiver modules and integrated circuits that enable high-speed wireless communication through light waves. Renesas Electronics' solutions focus on miniaturization, power efficiency, and compatibility, supporting the integration of Li-Fi technology into various devices and systems.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐋𝐢𝐅𝐢 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝:

PureLiFi, based in Scotland, has made notable advancements in Li-Fi technology. They specialize in developing Li-Fi products and solutions for various applications. PureLiFi's innovative solutions include Li-Fi access points, dongles, and integration modules that enable seamless connectivity through light waves. Their focus on miniaturization and integration of Li-Fi technology has positioned them as a key player in the market.

𝐅𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Fsona Networks, headquartered in Canada, is a company that specializes in optical wireless communication, including Li-Fi technology. They offer Li-Fi solutions that enable high-speed wireless connectivity using light waves, catering to industries such as telecommunications, defense, and transportation. Fsona Networks' expertise in optical communication has contributed to the advancement and adoption of Li-Fi technology.

𝐀𝐜𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.:

Acuity Brands, based in the United States, is a leading provider of lighting and building management solutions. They have integrated Li-Fi capabilities into their lighting systems, enabling high-speed wireless communication. Acuity Brands' Li-Fi solutions offer reliable connectivity, energy efficiency, and compatibility with existing infrastructure, making them suitable for various commercial and industrial applications.

𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐀:

Lucibel, a French company, specializes in LED lighting solutions, including Li-Fi technology. They have developed Li-Fi-enabled luminaires and modules that provide wireless connectivity and lighting in commercial and industrial environments. Lucibel's Li-Fi solutions are known for their high performance, energy efficiency, and compatibility, contributing to the expansion of the Li-Fi market.

𝐕𝐋𝐍𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐜.:

VLNComm, based in the United States, is a company focused on Li-Fi technology. They offer Li-Fi transceivers, access points, and development kits that

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐎𝐂, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭, 𝐞𝐭𝐜. @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lifi-market

𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 :

Increasing demand for high-speed and reliable wireless communication

Advantages over Wi-Fi technology

Growing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability

Increasing government initiatives and support

Expansion of application areas

Technological advancements and standardization efforts

The future growth of the Li-Fi market looks promising, driven by factors such as increasing demand for high-speed communication, advantages over Wi-Fi, focus on energy efficiency, government initiatives, expanding application areas, and technological advancements. As the technology continues to evolve and overcome existing challenges, Li-Fi is expected to become a prominent player in the wireless communication landscape, transforming industries and enabling a connected and data-driven future.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐢-𝐅𝐢 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Photo-Detector

LEDs

Microcontroller

Optical Sensing

Others

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Underwater Communication

Standalone Tracker

Indoor Networking

Smartphone

Advance Tracker

Location-Based Services

Others

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Education

Retail

Automotive

Government

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Others

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐋𝐢-𝐅𝐢) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/513

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

𝐖𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲-𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/513

𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭. 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬. 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

Emergen Research is a Market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer Market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.