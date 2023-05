Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market Leaders : Exploring Top 10 Key Companies in worldwide - Data Analysis by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for high-speed networks and growing demand for highly secure network systems in various industries is driving global Li-Fi market growth.

The global Li-Fi market is expected to reach a market size of USD 14,913.3 Million by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 14,913.3 Million by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for high-speed networks is a primary factor expected to drive growth of the global Li-Fi market during the forecast period. Growing demand for highly secure network systems in various industries is expected to further propel global market growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for indoor networking in the retail industry globally is another factor expected to boost growth of the global Li-Fi market growth over the forecast period.

The Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market is experiencing rapid growth and gaining significant attention as a promising technology for wireless communication. Unlike traditional Wi-Fi, which uses radio waves, Li-Fi utilizes light waves to transmit data. It operates by modulating the intensity of light emitted from LED bulbs and capturing the changes with a receiver, enabling high-speed wireless communication. Li-Fi offers numerous advantages over Wi-Fi, including faster data transfer rates, enhanced security, and immunity to electromagnetic interference.

The Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) market is a rapidly growing industry with several key players. Companies like ๐Ž๐ฅ๐ž๐๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ ๐’๐€๐’, ๐๐š๐ง๐š๐ฌ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐’๐ข๐ ๐ง๐ข๐Ÿ๐ฒ ๐‡๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐.๐•., ๐•๐ž๐ฅ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ง๐ข ๐Žรœ, ๐‘๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐š๐ฌ ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐‹๐ข๐ ๐ข ๐‹๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐, ๐ ๐ฌ๐จ๐ง๐š ๐๐ž๐ญ๐ฐ๐จ๐ซ๐ค๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐€๐œ๐ฎ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐‹๐ฎ๐œ๐ข๐›๐ž๐ฅ ๐’๐€, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐•๐‹๐๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ. are at the forefront of innovation in this field. They are developing Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) devices for a range of applications, including ๐”๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฐ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ง๐๐š๐ฅ๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐“๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ค๐ž๐ซ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐จ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ž๐ญ๐ฐ๐จ๐ซ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ , ๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ฉ๐ก๐จ๐ง๐ž, ๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐“๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ค๐ž๐ซ,๐‹๐จ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง-๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ

The increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability is also fueling the adoption of Li-Fi technology. LED lighting, which serves as the backbone for Li-Fi, is known for its energy-saving capabilities. As governments and organizations worldwide strive to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, Li-Fi offers an environmentally friendly alternative by utilizing existing lighting infrastructure for wireless communication.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐‹๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ ๐ ๐ข๐๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ (๐‹๐ข-๐ ๐ข) ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐–๐จ๐ซ๐ฅ๐๐ฐ๐ข๐๐ž:

๐Ž๐ฅ๐ž๐๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ ๐’๐€๐’:

Oledcomm is a French company specializing in Li-Fi communication systems. They have developed a range of Li-Fi products, including ceiling lights, desk lamps, and Li-Fi routers. Oledcomm's solutions provide high-speed and secure wireless communication while utilizing existing lighting infrastructure. Their expertise in optical wireless communication has contributed significantly to the growth and adoption of Li-Fi technology.

๐๐š๐ง๐š๐ฌ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

Panasonic, a multinational electronics company based in Japan, has been actively involved in the development of Li-Fi technology. They have conducted extensive research and development to integrate Li-Fi capabilities into their lighting solutions. Panasonic's Li-Fi offerings provide high-speed data transmission, energy efficiency, and enhanced security, aligning with their commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions.

๐’๐ข๐ ๐ง๐ข๐Ÿ๐ฒ ๐‡๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐.๐•.:

Signify, formerly known as Philips Lighting, is a global leader in lighting solutions and has been at the forefront of developing Li-Fi technology. They have pioneered the integration of Li-Fi into their lighting systems, enabling data transmission through LED luminaires. Signify's Li-Fi solutions offer high-speed wireless connectivity, improved security, and energy-efficient lighting, making them an influential player in the Li-Fi market.

๐•๐ž๐ฅ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ง๐ข ๐Žรœ:

Velmenni is an Estonian company focused on Li-Fi technology. They have developed Li-Fi solutions that cater to various applications, including industrial, retail, and smart city environments. Velmenni's products provide high-speed wireless communication through light waves, offering enhanced data transfer rates and secure connectivity. Their innovative approach has positioned them as a key player in the Li-Fi market.

๐‘๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐š๐ฌ ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

Renesas Electronics, a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer, has actively contributed to the development of Li-Fi technology. They have developed Li-Fi transceiver modules and integrated circuits that enable high-speed wireless communication through light waves. Renesas Electronics' solutions focus on miniaturization, power efficiency, and compatibility, supporting the integration of Li-Fi technology into various devices and systems.

๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐‹๐ข๐ ๐ข ๐‹๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐:

PureLiFi, based in Scotland, has made notable advancements in Li-Fi technology. They specialize in developing Li-Fi products and solutions for various applications. PureLiFi's innovative solutions include Li-Fi access points, dongles, and integration modules that enable seamless connectivity through light waves. Their focus on miniaturization and integration of Li-Fi technology has positioned them as a key player in the market.

๐ ๐ฌ๐จ๐ง๐š ๐๐ž๐ญ๐ฐ๐จ๐ซ๐ค๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

Fsona Networks, headquartered in Canada, is a company that specializes in optical wireless communication, including Li-Fi technology. They offer Li-Fi solutions that enable high-speed wireless connectivity using light waves, catering to industries such as telecommunications, defense, and transportation. Fsona Networks' expertise in optical communication has contributed to the advancement and adoption of Li-Fi technology.

๐€๐œ๐ฎ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ.:

Acuity Brands, based in the United States, is a leading provider of lighting and building management solutions. They have integrated Li-Fi capabilities into their lighting systems, enabling high-speed wireless communication. Acuity Brands' Li-Fi solutions offer reliable connectivity, energy efficiency, and compatibility with existing infrastructure, making them suitable for various commercial and industrial applications.

๐‹๐ฎ๐œ๐ข๐›๐ž๐ฅ ๐’๐€:

Lucibel, a French company, specializes in LED lighting solutions, including Li-Fi technology. They have developed Li-Fi-enabled luminaires and modules that provide wireless connectivity and lighting in commercial and industrial environments. Lucibel's Li-Fi solutions are known for their high performance, energy efficiency, and compatibility, contributing to the expansion of the Li-Fi market.

๐•๐‹๐๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ.:

๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก :

Increasing demand for high-speed and reliable wireless communication

Advantages over Wi-Fi technology

Growing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability

Increasing government initiatives and support

Expansion of application areas

Technological advancements and standardization efforts

The future growth of the Li-Fi market looks promising, driven by factors such as increasing demand for high-speed communication, advantages over Wi-Fi, focus on energy efficiency, government initiatives, expanding application areas, and technological advancements. As the technology continues to evolve and overcome existing challenges, Li-Fi is expected to become a prominent player in the wireless communication landscape, transforming industries and enabling a connected and data-driven future.

๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‹๐ข-๐ ๐ข ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ, ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿโ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–)

Photo-Detector

LEDs

Microcontroller

Optical Sensing

Others

๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿโ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–)

Underwater Communication

Standalone Tracker

Indoor Networking

Smartphone

Advance Tracker

Location-Based Services

Others

๐„๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿโ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–)

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Education

Retail

Automotive

Government

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Others

๐†๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ, ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž, ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐œ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ :

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

๐–๐ž ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ๐จ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐จ๐ซ ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ-๐ฅ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

