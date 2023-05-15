On-Board Charger Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth by 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

On board Charger Market Trends – Increasing production of electric vehicles to drive demand for on-board chargers across regions

On board Charger Market Size – USD 1,671.1 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.0%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global on-board charger market size is expected to reach USD 8,001.4 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 19.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increased efforts by governments to promote electric vehicles is a key factor that is expected to support revenue growth in the market between 2022 and 2030. The restriction on the use of fossil fuels as a vehicle fuel imposed by various countries is likely to increase sales of electric vehicles. This is expected to drive revenue growth of on-board charger market.

The development of efficient charging solutions is critical as electric cars (EVs) gain popularity and become a mainstream choice for eco-conscious consumers. The On-Board Charger (OBC) is one such critical breakthrough in the EV charging ecosystem. This article delves into the significance of on-board chargers, their functionality, and their impact on the whole EV experience.

Competitive Landscape:

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Toyota Industries Corporation, Eaton Corporation, STMicroelectronics Inc., Bel Fuse Inc., Delta-Q Technologies Corp., AVID Technology Limited, BRUSA Elektronik AG, Current Ways Inc., Innolectric AG, and Stercom Power Solutions GmbH

Some Significant Report Highlights:

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Power Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Less than 11 kW

11 kW to 22 kW

More than 22 kW

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Passenger Cars

Buses

Vans

Medium and Heavy Duty Vehicles

Others

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Advantages of On-Board Chargers:

Convenience and portability: EV drivers may charge their vehicles using an on-board charger from a number of power sources, including normal wall outlets and dedicated charging stations. This adaptability makes it easy to find charging choices no matter where one is, enabling flexibility and convenience.

The requirement for external charging infrastructure is reduced by putting the charger directly inside the car. This function is very useful for EV users who have little parking space or travel regularly to places with limited charging facilities.

Chargers are designed to optimise the charging process, ensuring effective power conversion and reducing energy losses. This results in faster charging times and increases the range of an EV on a single charge.

Scalability and Future-Proofing: As charging technologies progress, on-board chargers can be upgraded or replaced with more advanced ones. This scalability ensures that EVs continue to be compatible with newer charging standards, safeguarding EV owners' investments and encouraging future integration with evolving smart grid systems.

