NIX Joins Optimizely as Bronze Solution Partner to Help Customers Unlock Digital Potential
NIX went through a rigorous certification procedure to acquire Bronze Solution Partner status in Optimizely's Partner Success ProgramST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NIX becomes a certified, value-add vendor of the Optimizely Digital Experience Cloud platform. The partnership brings together NIX's expertise in digital transformation and Optimizely's powerful digital experience platform, helping customers unlock their digital potential through data-driven decisions, ongoing experimentation, and continuous innovation.
"Optimizely's Digital Experience Cloud™ platform provides companies with the necessary tools and insights to drive transformative change in their digital experiences. Companies can gain a comprehensive understanding of their customers' behavior and preferences, allowing them to make informed decisions that drive engagement, retention, and revenue. The platform also provides ongoing experimentation capabilities that allow companies to test and optimize their digital experiences, ensuring that they are always meeting the evolving needs of their customers," said Julia Lozinska, Digital Marketing Solutions Consultant at NIX.
The Bronze Solution Partner level certification is a testament to NIX's commitment to helping customers achieve their digital goals and create a seamless digital customer experience across all touchpoints.
Connect NIX United to learn more about how Optimizely can help optimize your website's performance,
About NIX
NIX is a global software engineering company with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise in multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we’ve empowered our clients with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. We’ve already successfully delivered 3,000+ projects for Fortune 500 companies across industries, including healthcare, finance, blockchain, and more.
About Optimizely
Optimizely is a leading digital experience platform that helps companies create, manage, and optimize their digital experiences. It provides a powerful set of features that enable companies to quickly and easily create and deploy digital experiences across multiple channels.
Yevheniia Kryvenko
NIX United
+1 727-900-8020
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube