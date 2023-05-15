Data Center Rack Market Economic Aspect with Industry Capacity, Future Prospects Worth USD 8.56 Billion in 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for data center colocation facilities is a key factor driving data center rack market revenue growth

Data Center Rack Market Size – USD 4.08 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%, Market Trends – Surge in server density coupled with an increase in hyperscale deployments ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Data Center Rack Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Data Center Rack research in the year 2023.

The global data center rack market size reached USD 4.08 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. High demand for data center colocation facilities with scalable capacity owing to surge in server density and data-generation through increasing utilization of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), edge computing, Machine Language (ML), automation, and IoT among others is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Rise in the digital economy across various industry verticals is increasing the demand for data storage and data center colocation. Increasing vast volume of unstructured data as well as rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Edge computing, Blockchains, analytics tools, and automation are driving revenue growth of the market as such technologies require excessive processing power capacity with high-density racks. Emerging colocation facilities is driving revenue growth of the market as it benefits enterprises of all sizes by enabling saving of Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) for establishing and operating their facility. Moreover, colocation provides a higher level of physical security and enforces stringent measures for data protection such as suppression systems, mantraps, and video monitoring. Cost-effective and uninterrupted connections of such facilities are increasing the demand for data centers which is further driving revenue growth of the market. On 4 August 2022, NetRack which is one of the leading manufacturers of rack enclosures, launched iRack/iRack Block for modular data centers for sustainability and enhanced efficiency. Rack enclosure is specially designed with the self-cooling capacity to ensure feasibility as per the requirement of rising demand as regulated cooling is essential for the successful operation of a data center. iRack guarantees IP50 for dust protection and low maintenance.

Hyperscale architecture of the data center helps in optimizing airflow throughout the structure with the availability of backup power sources. Rapid adoption of AI and cognitive solutions for efficient management of data centers is expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

However, insufficient scalability of rack servers owing to internal space limitations as well as rapid adoption of cloud storage and HCI is expected to drive some reluctance among potential customers over the forecast period.

To gain genuine analysis and a thorough understanding of the market, interested parties can request a sample of the report. https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1347

(The report sample includes a brief introduction to the research report, a table of contents, a graphical presentation of regional analysis, a revenue analysis of the top players in the market, and a detailed explanation of the research methodology.)

The sample report we provide may consist of the following elements:

An introduction to the updated report for the year 2030, including a comprehensive overview and in-depth industry analysis.

A 250+ page research report with updated research findings.

Chapter-wise guidance available upon request.

Updated regional analysis for the year 2023, presented with graphical representations of size, share, and trends.

An updated list of tables and figures included in the report.

The updated report includes a list of top market players, along with their business strategy, sales volume, and revenue analysis.

Important information in the market study

The research offers thorough analysis and futuristic insights into the industry in several different regions. See how the most important regional growth drivers and restraints will affect market development and gain a grasp of uncertainty.

In order to understand how the demand across various segments will change over the following few years, evaluate market size statistics and projections. Get a thorough understanding of new market trends and developments to evaluate market prospects.

➛ Learn more about the competition by having access to in-depth data and research on important industry players.

Belden Inc., Schneider Electric, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM, Legrand, Fujitsu, Oracle, Eaton, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Data Center Rack Market – Segmentation Assessment

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Services

Solutions

Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Small & mid-sized data centers

Large data centers

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Installation

Design & consulting

Maintenance & support

Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1347

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

High point the Following Key Factors:

Business description: A detailed overview of the company's operations and business departments.

Company strategy: A summary of the company's business strategy provided by the analyst.

SWOT analysis: A detailed analysis of the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Company history: A summary of major events related to the company's progress.

Main products and services: A list of the company's main products, services, and brands.

Main competitors: A list of the company's main competitors.

Important locations and subsidiaries: A list of the company's main locations and subsidiaries with contact information.

Detailed financial ratios of the past five years: Latest financial ratios obtained from the annual financial statements of companies with a history of five years.

The Emergen Research study is expected to provide the following benefits:

Latest industry trends and development scenario for 2023

Identification of powerful market opportunities to help with market sizing

Key decision-making insights for planning and expanding market share

Identification of key business segments, market proposition, and gap analysis

Assistance in allocating marketing investments

Updated methodology from Emergen Research to ensure accurate and reliable findings.

Global Data Center Rack Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Global Data Center Rack Market Dynamics

3.1. Data Center Rack Market Impact Analysis (2020-2030)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Global Data Center Rack Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2020-2030)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

➟ What is the primary factor driving the global Data Center Rack market?

➟ What are the market’s restricting factors?

➟ Who are the major market participants?

➟ Which region has the greatest market share?

➟ What are the most current global Data Center Rack market trends?

Request More Information On This Research Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1347

Why Choose Emergen Research ?

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions.

We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.