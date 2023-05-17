Dr. Kent Tan Shares Expertise on Oral Health and Hygiene
PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coolamon Dental Centre, a leading provider of dental care services in Ellenbrook, is pleased to announce that Dr Kent Tan, the principal dentist of the clinic, is sharing his expertise on oral health and hygiene.
With years of experience in the dental industry, Dr Kent Tan is committed to educating his patients on the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene.
"Coolamon Dental Centre believes that preventative care is key to achieving optimal oral health. Regular dental check-ups and cleanings play a vital role in preventing gum disease and maintaining healthy teeth and gums," said Dr Kent Tan.
Dr Kent Tan added, "The team encourages patients to adopt good oral hygiene habits, such as brushing twice a day, flossing daily, and using mouthwash. In addition, it's essential to have teeth cleaned professionally by a dentist at least once every six months."
The team at Coolamon Dental Centre - Dentist Ellenbrook is dedicated to providing quality dental care for patients in Ellenbrook and surrounding areas. The clinic offers a comprehensive range of general dental services, including scale and clean, composite (white) fillings, ceramic fillings, dental crowns, wisdom teeth removal, and more.
The clinic also provides cosmetic dentistry treatments, such as teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, and Invisalign treatments, performed by a Registered Specialist Orthodontist next door.
"Coolamon Dental Centre understands that every patient is unique, and the team takes the time to listen to their needs and concerns. The goal is to provide a comfortable and stress-free environment, where patients feel at ease," said Dr Kent Tan.
In addition to providing quality dental care, Coolamon Dental Centre strives to make dental treatments affordable for patients. The clinic offers dental payment plans to help patients spread the cost of treatment over time.
Dr. Kent Tan is optimistic about the future of dental technology and its potential to enhance patient care and outcomes. He and his team are excited about the possibilities that new technologies could bring to the field of dentistry. As such, Coolamon Dental Centre is committed to keeping abreast of the latest advancements in the industry to ensure that they continue to provide their patients with the best possible care. "The team is looking forward to the future of dentistry, and they are committed to leveraging new technologies to transform the way to deliver dental care," said Dr. Kent Tan.
At Coolamon Dental Centre, patient satisfaction is a top priority. The clinic has received numerous positive reviews from satisfied patients, praising the team's professionalism, expertise, and compassionate care.
To learn more about Coolamon Dental Centre - Dentist in Ellenbrook and the services they offer, visit their website or contact them at (08) 9296 9970
