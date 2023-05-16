Arcade Gaming Market Size Expected To Reach $13.63 Billion By 2027

Arcade Gaming Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Arcade Gaming Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s arcade gaming market forecast, the arcade gaming market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.63 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 2.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global arcade gaming industry is due to increasing physical activity, as per the arcade gaming market overview. North America region is expected to hold the largest arcade gaming global market share. Major players in the arcade gaming industry include CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies Inc., Rene Pierre SA, Bandai Namco Studios Inc. and Bay Tek Entertainment Inc.

Arcade Gaming Market Segments

● By Type: Video Games, Simulation Games, Mechanical Games

● By Genre: Racing, Shooting, Sports, Action

● By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

● By Application: Residential, Commercial, Gaming Hubs

● By Geography: The global arcade gaming industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Arcade gaming refers to a coin-operated game machine that is commonly seen in public spaces like malls, restaurants, and amusement arcades. The arcade games are typically presented as primary games of skills. The arcade video games consider inputs from players and display output to an electrical display.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Arcade Gaming Market Trends

4. Arcade Gaming Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Arcade Gaming Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

