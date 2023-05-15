Lensmart’s New Products Launched: Swimming Goggles

Swimming Goggles Glasses Brand Lensmart Ruby Swimming Goggle Calvin Swimming Goggle Easton Swimming Goggle

After cycling glasses and ski goggles, Lensmart has updated the latest product line of swimming goggles affiliated with sports glasses.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Talking about water sports, one of the most essential part of swimming gear is swimming goggles. With the arrival of new season, glasses brand Lensmart now has revealed a brand new product line: Swimming Goggles. The swimming goggles are one of the types of eyewear just for the coming summer. Under the branch of Sports Glasses, the new product line is the third one after cycling glasses and ski goggles. Over and above prescription glasses and sunglasses, the entrepreneurial brand has been exploring more types of eyewear and eyewear-related accessories, showing more possibilities and options to every individual and potential market.

Generally speaking, 23 swimming goggles are included in this new product line, which can be basically divided into 3 types: leisure goggles, competition goggles, and swim masks. Every type has its specific use and feature, so it is necessary for customers to learn more about swimming goggles and their different qualities. For those beginners who want to get a pair for practicing, they can choose leisure goggles or competition goggles after the consideration of the frequency of swimming. Leisure goggles, also known as frame goggles, have a flat lens fitted into the surrounding frame usually made of silicon gasket. Its nose width cannot adjust since the frame and the nose bridge of such goggles are often one unit. Just like the name "leisure goggles", this type is viewed as one of the most comfortable goggles and served as the choice for beginner swimmers. With a rounded lens and better visibility, competition goggles have adjustable nose bridge, allowing wearers to choose from a single adjustable bridge to various bridge sizes. Because of the adjustable and flexible factor, competition goggles are more comfortable and can tolerate rougher water for those who have to swim for longer periods of time. As for swim masks, they are much bigger than other types of goggles and specially designed for scuba diving and snorkeling. They are not the most comfortable and softest type for swimming though, some recreational swimmers still prefer such style.

Ranging from $14.95-22.95, the cost of a pair of Lensmart swimming goggles also has several choices in terms of different functions and qualities of swimming goggles. The lens of these goggles has a few things to know more for customers, for the lens is important to consider when browsing types of goggles. There are also 3 types of lenses: mirrored lenses, clear- and light-colored lenses, and dark-colored lenses. Firstly, mirrored lenses are dark-tinted outdoors and they are best suited for both frequent use and competition. Goggles named Calvin and Easton have mirrored lenses. This lens may be the best option for those who practice at day every day or have some big swim competitions. While the dark tint is not recommended for pools with poor light. Secondly, light-colored lenses work best when swimming indoors or in the morning. The lenses are usually clear, pink, orange, etc. For instance, goggles like Legend and Ruby have light-colored lenses. Then is dark-colored lenses. This is a versatile type, for it will not block the sun, nor do they make the water look lighter. Generally in black or blue, dark-coloed lenses are good for cloudy days and indoor pools. Besides, the most crucial part about the swimming goggles is the right fit. Customers should make sure there are no gaps in the gasket when wearing a pair of goggle.

Following cycling glasses and ski goggles, Lensmart swimming goggles are the latest product line under the branch of sports glasses. According to Lensmart, the brand are exploring more types of eyewear in affordable price, and it will release more products to make different groups of people satisfied in the future.