Over £156 million worth of exports shared with African market from Northern Ireland in 2022

Ms. Raksha Maharaj, Regional Director - Africa at Invest Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland exported over £156 million worth of exports to the African region in 2022, of which 37% of these exports are machinery and transport equipment.
The export figures to the African market demonstrate the ongoing engagement between Northern Ireland and African businesses.”NAIROBI, KENYA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Northern Ireland exported over £156 million worth of exports to the African region in 2022, of which 37% of these exports are machinery and transport equipment exported to nations across the continent. The release of the figures comes as Northern Ireland prepares to participate at the MinExpo Africa 2023 in Kenya, showcasing the vast diversity of offerings available for African businesses and investors looking to partner with world-class products and services in Northern Ireland, particularly in the materials handling and mining sector.
The figures highlights the sustained and growing close partnership between Northern Ireland and African companies. With 40% of the world's tracked mobile crushing and screening equipment made in Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland is uniquely placed to support the future growth of the African mining industry and is increasingly approaching Africa as a market of interest due to its large-scale mining activity.
Ms. Raksha Maharaj, Regional Director – Africa at Invest Northern Ireland, stated: "The export figures to the African market demonstrate the ongoing engagement between Northern Ireland and African businesses. African economies are thriving, particularly in the mining sector, with analysts predicting growth of just under $800 billion in 2030. As the sector continues to scale, Northern Ireland is well-positioned to support companies' long-term growth trajectory."
"Northern Ireland's manufacturing sector continues to go from strength to strength. The industry has grown more than four times faster than the rest of the UK, and with over 60 years of expertise and leading the world in mobile bulk materials processing equipment, we are proud to deliver a truly unique offer to businesses from across the globe." Raksha said.
She added: "There are over 100 Northern Ireland companies working on material handling sector, which brings new innovative products to the market, and make strides in the African mining industry, such as AJ Power, CDE Global, Sensoteq, and Anaconda Equipment. Northern Ireland companies are key suppliers to this industry, offering crushing, screening, screening systems, feeding, and washing equipment and providing them with expertise to drive future business opportunities. We remain committed to driving those opportunities across Africa."
Invest NI's stand will be located in Pavilion 1 at Stand O122A at the MinExpo Africa 2023.
Notes to Editor:
About Invest Northern Ireland
Invest NI is the regional economic development agency for Northern Ireland. Our role is to grow the local economy by helping new and existing business to compete internationally and by attracting new investment to Northern Ireland. In the Middle East, we have International Business Offices in Dubai (Dubai Internet City), Jeddah (British Consulate General), Qatar (British Embassy in Doha), Egypt (Cairo) and Johannesburg, South Africa.
Invest NI’s International Business Offices help Northern Ireland companies to increase exports, develop international collaborations and seek new investment, bringing greater prosperity to this part of the United Kingdom.
AJ Power
Founded in 2003, AJ Power is based in a modern facility in Craigavon, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. The company specialises in the volume manufacture and design of diesel generating sets with a management team who have over 40 years’ experience in the industry. All AJ Power generating sets provide reliable power, innovative design, and peace of mind. The market for generating sets is growing rapidly, keeping pace with the rising demand for electricity and AJ Power are at the forefront with technology to meet this demand.
CDE Global
Since our formation in 1992, CDE has designed, manufactured, and commissioned more wet processing plants than any other company in the world.
Sensoteq
At Sensoteq, we apply industry expertise in wireless technology to design market leading solutions for the condition monitoring market. Our solutions cut costs and reduce unplanned downtime in a vast range of industrial settings.
Anaconda Equipment
Anaconda Equipment design, manufacture and supply a diverse of products for the material handling industry. This includes components such as crushers, screeners, scalpers, feeding conveyors and mobile conveyors. The company was originally formed in 2005 as sub-contract specialists before branching out to compact contractor-oriented equipment in 2008 which bore the Anaconda brand. To date Anaconda continues to establish itself as a leading supplier of material handling equipment across the globe!
