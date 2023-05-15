Portable Food Safety Detectors Market expected to witness a highest CAGR value of 5.5% during 2022-2031

The increase in awareness about food-borne diseases is expected to propel the growth of the portable food safety detectors industry.

With the increase in health concerns among consumers and rise in awareness about food safety, the demand for advanced food safety detector devices and testing kits has increased” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Portable Food Safety Detectors Market report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟔.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟏.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟓% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

The report comprehensively analyzes the global portable food safety detectors market, covering its various segments such as Application, Site, and Region. The report presents the analysis of each segment and sub-segment through tabular and graphical representation. This analysis can be useful for investors and market players to identify the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments, allowing them to devise effective strategies.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Some of the key players profiled in the portable food safety detectors market analysis include Allergy Amulet, ALS Ltd., BioSensor Laboratories, Bureau Veritas S.A., Calibration Technologies, LLC., CDx, Inc., DETECTRONIC A/S, Eurofins Scientific, Foodsense, Intertek Group plc, Mérieux NutriSciences, Nima, Optosky, SGS S.A., and Xiamen Haihongxing Instrument Co., Ltd.

Region-wise, Europe was the largest market in 2021 and had the highest market share of 36.8%. Companies operating in the Europe portable food safety detectors market are offering innovative products to sustain in the competitive market. They are launching new products to expand their business operations across different countries in this region and increase their customer base. Consumers in the region are more conscious about food and food safety to avoid diseases and adverse effects of contaminated foods. With the increase in the consumption of processed foods, manufacturers are adopting food safety practices to avoid foodborne diseases and other adverse effects caused by the consumption of contaminated food.

The portable food safety detectors market is segmented into application, site, and region. By application, the market is divided into meat poultry & seafood, dairy products, processed food, beverages, and others. By site, the market is classified into in-house/internal lab and outsourcing facility. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).

By application, the processed food segment held the major portable food safety detectors market share, in terms of revenue, in 2021 as it is being widely used for the food safety testing of processed food. Portable food safety detectors can provide rapid screening results, reducing the time it takes to test food products and allowing food and beverage manufacturers to quickly take action to address any safety issues. Moreover, a portable food safety detector is a cost-effective solution for food and beverage manufacturers, providing a reliable and efficient way to test food products without the need for expensive laboratory equipment.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By application, the dairy products segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.7%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

By site, the in-house/internal lab segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.4%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

By country, the U.S. was the largest country, in terms of revenue generation for the portable food safety detectors market in 2021.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

By site, the outsourcing facility segment garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global portable food safety detectors market revenue. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The in-house/Internal Lab segment is also discussed in the report.

