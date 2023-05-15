Toastmasters District Conference 'Better Together' Ignites Inspiration and Empowers Personal Growth

Dr. Kevin Snyder, DTM, CSP, AS Diana Robertson Elaine Lung, DTM

FOSTER CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Toastmasters District 4 proudly announces the highly anticipated District Conference, aptly named "Better Together." This transformative event brings together individuals from all walks of life, fostering an atmosphere of growth, connection, and success. Set to take place May 20 at Gilead campus in Foster City, this conference promises to unlock the power within attendees, empowering them to reach new heights in their personal and professional lives.

The Toastmasters District Conference "Better Together" showcases a lineup of renowned speakers who will share their captivating stories and insights, igniting a spark of inspiration within every participant. From accomplished entrepreneurs to industry leaders, these speakers will impart valuable knowledge and experiences, encouraging attendees to unleash their full potential.

Attendees can dive into a variety of interactive workshops and training sessions designed to enhance essential skills in communication, leadership, and personal development. Led by seasoned professionals, these sessions provide practical tools and strategies that can be immediately applied to various aspects of life, empowering attendees to overcome obstacles and achieve their goals.

One of the highlights of the conference is the exhilarating competitions that showcase the finest public speakers Witness the power of eloquence and quick thinking as participants compete in various categories, captivating the audience with their exceptional speaking prowess. These competitions not only entertain but also inspire attendees to hone their own communication skills.

In addition to the invaluable learning opportunities, the conference provides a conducive environment for networking and fostering meaningful connections. Attendees will have the chance to interact with like-minded individuals, exchanging ideas, forging partnerships, and expanding their professional networks. These connections have the potential to open doors to new opportunities and collaborations that can drive personal and career growth.

"Better Together" is not just a conference; it's an immersive experience that aims to empower individuals, foster personal growth, and build a community of like-minded individuals dedicated to continuous improvement.

Registration for the Toastmasters District Conference "Better Together" is available at https://district-4-conf-2023.eventbrite.com

CONFERENCE SPEAKERS

Dr. Kevin Snyder, DTM, CSP, AS

Motivational Speaker, Multi TEDx Speaker, Multi Author, Certified Virtual Presenter

Dr. Kevin Snyder is the only Toastmaster in the world who earned the Accredited Speaker designation in 2022. He also recently earned the Certified Speaking Professional® (CSP) credential, one of the highest honors in the speaking profession held by a very small percentage of professional speakers. Kevin has presented for 1,000,000 people through 1,150+ organizations in all 50 states and several countries. However, Kevin is not a natural speaker or motivated person. He struggled with depression as a teenager which is why sharing his story through speaking inspired him to push through his own comfort zone to help others. He credits Toastmasters and his professional speaking community empowering him to launch full-time into professional speaking. Kevin is the author of several best-selling books, holds a Doctorate degree in Leadership and is a multi-TEDx speaker. He also authored the #1 book and Online Course for aspiring professional speakers.

K﻿EYNOTE - Journey to Success™: Forward, Upward, Together!

Accredited Speaker Dr. Kevin Snyder, DTM, is set to deliver an enlightening and empowering session, sharing invaluable insights on personal development and organizational growth. This exclusive event is a must-attend for individuals seeking to visualize and achieve their desired future, armed with time-tested principles, leadership lessons, and inspirational stories from around the world.

More information and registration: https://district-4-conf-2023.eventbrite.com

Diana Robertson

Communication Skills Trainer, TEDx Speaker and Coach

Diana Robertson is an award-winning speaker, communication skills trainer, TEDx speaker and coach and founder of Skillsme Academy, the UK's top virtual school for developing soft skills. Through her teachings she impacts over 10k lives annually in virtual and in-person settings. Some of the organizations she has worked with in the past include Deliveroo, the UK Government, Project Management Institute, Berlin Startup School, over 30 UK and US universities and many others.

Diana's as a speaker began when she joined Toastmasters in 2016 as a shy, unconfident girl. Toastmasters and its supportive members have greatly influenced her progress since then. You can find Diana's story in a recent issue of Toastmaster Magazine.

SESSION: Building Your Inner Glow: How to Develop Confidence and Unlock Your Charisma

Throughout the workshop, participants will undergo a personalized assessment to identify specific communication skills that can give them an edge in both personal and professional realms. With this invaluable insight, attendees will receive guidance on how to develop these skills effectively, ensuring they can thrive in various aspects of their lives. This workshop promises to reveal the secrets to building confidence and charisma, paving the way for personal and professional success.

More information and registration: https://district-4-conf-2023.eventbrite.com

Elaine Lung, DTM

Certified Speaking Coach, Improv , Storytelling

Elaine Lung has been with Toastmasters for over two decades since joining the Xilinx Xpressionists in September of 1999. Elaine is the owner of Elaine Lung & Associates, which centers on enhancing speaking skills for business professionals. She is also a certified speaking coach and President of Silicon Valley ImprovMasters Toastmasters club.

SESSION: lmprov to Improve Your Communication

Participants will have the opportunity to harness the principles of improv to enhance their listening, creative thinking, and communication abilities. Attendees will engage in a series of fun and interactive exercises that promote collaboration, adaptability, and quick thinking.

More information and registration: https://district-4-conf-2023.eventbrite.com