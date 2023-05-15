Caster Wheels Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Caster Wheels Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Caster Wheels Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers caster wheels market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s caster wheels market forecast, the caster wheels market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.77 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.5% through the forecast period.
The expansion of the hospitals is expected to propel the caster wheel market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major caster wheels global market leaders include Bestway Casters & Wheels Ltd., Brauer Ltd., CASCOO Europe GmbH, DH Casters Inc., Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co., Muvtons Castors Pvt Ltd., STEINCO Paul vom Stein GmbH.
Caster Wheels Market Segments
1) By Caster Type: Swivel Caster, Rigid or Fixed Caster, Ball Bearing Caster, Kingpin Caster
2) By Type Of Material: Forged Steel, Cast Iron, Ductile Iron, Polyurethane, Mold On Rubber, Phenolic Resin, Other Materials
3) By Application: Shopping Carts, Office Chairs, Toy Wagons, Hospital Beds, Material Handling Equipment
4) By End-User: Automotive, Aerospace, Food Industry, Medical, Textile Industry, Other End-Users
A caster wheel is a non-powered wheel that is mounted on the bottom of a larger object to allow it to be moved. In addition to its strong, corrosion-resistant, water-resistant, and weather-resistant properties, it is an excellent mobility enabler. The advantage of casters is that they can handle a lot of weight without breaking.
