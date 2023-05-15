FRP Rebar industry worth US$ 197.8 Million 2029 with a CAGR of 10.8 %.
FRP Rebar Market PMI
FRP Rebar Market, By Resin Type (Vinyl Ester, Polyester, and Others), By Fiber Type (Glass Fiberm, Carbon Fiber, and Basalt Fiber)COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FRP (Fiber Reinforced Polymer) rebar market is a growing segment of the construction industry. FRP rebar is a reinforcing bar made from a composite material consisting of fiberglass and resin. Compared to traditional steel rebar, FRP rebar offers several advantages, including higher strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and non-magnetic properties. These properties make FRP rebar an attractive alternative to steel rebar for use in a variety of construction applications.
The global FRP rebar market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for durable and corrosion-resistant materials in the construction industry. FRP rebar is used in a variety of construction applications, including roads, bridges, and highways; marine structures; buildings and stadiums; water treatment plants; and more.
Key Highlights:
Increasing demand for durable and corrosion-resistant materials in the construction industry is driving the growth of the FRP rebar market.
FRP rebar offers several advantages over traditional steel rebar, including higher strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and non-magnetic properties.
The GFRP rebar segment is expected to hold the largest share of the FRP rebar market due to its high strength-to-weight ratio and relatively low cost.
The CFRP rebar segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to its superior strength properties.
The construction industry dominates the FRP rebar market, with the roads, bridges, and highways application segment being the largest end-user.
FRP Rebar Market segmentation:
By Product Type:
• GFRP (Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer) Rebar
• BFRP (Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer) Rebar
• CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) Rebar
By Resin Type:
• Polyester
• Vinyl Ester
• Epoxy
By Application:
• Roads, Bridges, and Highways
• Marine Structures
• Buildings and Stadiums
• Water Treatment Plants
• Others
By Geography:
North America
• United States
• Canada
Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Australia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• United Arab Emirates
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key players:
Hughes Brothers, Inc.
Pultrall Inc.
Marshall Composites Technologies LLC
Pultron Composites Ltd.
Armastek
BP Composites Ltd.
Dextra Group
Schoeck Bauteile GmbH
FiReP®-Group.
Analyst View:
From an analyst's view, the FRP rebar market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for durable and corrosion-resistant materials in the construction industry. The high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and non-magnetic properties of FRP rebar make it an attractive alternative to traditional steel rebar, particularly in harsh environments.
The GFRP rebar segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market, owing to its relatively low cost and high strength-to-weight ratio. However, the CFRP rebar segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to its superior strength properties.
The construction industry dominates the FRP rebar market, with the roads, bridges, and highways application segment being the largest end-user. However, the market is also seeing growth in other end-user industries such as oil and gas, industrial and mining, and water treatment plants.
Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on market:
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the FRP rebar market. The pandemic has resulted in a slowdown in construction activities in many parts of the world, leading to a decrease in demand for FRP rebar.
The lockdowns and restrictions imposed by various governments to contain the spread of the virus have affected the supply chain of FRP rebar. Many manufacturing facilities were temporarily shut down, leading to a shortage of raw materials and a delay in production.
Additionally, the pandemic has caused a decline in investments in new construction projects, resulting in reduced demand for FRP rebar. Many construction projects were put on hold or delayed due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, leading to a decrease in demand for FRP rebar.
