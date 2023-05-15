North America Supply Chain as a Service Market Forecast to Revolutionize SCM | Reaching USD 7,854.40 Million By 2025

North America supply chain as a service market research

North American Supply Chain As A Service Market is being driven by rising need for supply chain visibility and the trend towards digital transformation.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for supply chain as a service in North America was estimated to be worth $4,478.20 million in 2017 and is anticipated to rise to $7,854.40 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Trends in the North American supply chain as a service market include the retail sector's rapid expansion, which is being fueled by factors including the proliferation of mobile devices and internet access in developing nations, as well as the rise in demand for managing logistics services among various end users. Additionally, the North American SCaaS market is anticipated to develop as consumer demands rise.

The North America supply chain as a service market is experiencing significant growth due to a number of factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for supply chain visibility and transparency. As supply chains become more complex and global, it becomes more difficult for companies to track their products from raw materials to end-users. This has led to a growing need for supply chain as a service solutions that can provide real-time visibility into the supply chain.

Another key driver is the trend towards digital transformation in the supply chain. Many companies are adopting new technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain to streamline their supply chain operations. This has led to a growing demand for supply chain as a service solutions that can help companies implement these technologies and improve their supply chain efficiency.

The rise of e-commerce has also contributed to the growth of the North America supply chain as a service market. As online shopping continues to grow in popularity, companies need to be able to quickly and efficiently fulfill orders and manage their inventory. This has led to a growing demand for supply chain as a service solutions that can help companies optimize their e-commerce operations.

Finally, the increasing focus on sustainability and social responsibility has also driven the growth of the North America supply chain as a service market. Many companies are looking for ways to reduce their environmental impact and ensure that their supply chains are ethically and socially responsible. Supply chain as a service solutions can help companies achieve these goals by providing visibility into their supply chains and helping them manage their sustainability and social responsibility initiatives.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Accenture, CEVA Logistics, DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group), FedEx Corporation, GEODIS (SNCF Mobilits Group), Kuehne+Nagel, TATA Consultancy Services Limited, United Parcel Service (UPS), XPO Logistics, Inc., Zensar Technologies Ltd., and others.

