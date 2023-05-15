Powering up : Global Military Generator Market Analysis and Growth Outlook Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Military Generator Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Military Generator Market," The military generator market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

North America dominated the global military generator market in 2021. This is primarily due to the highest military spending in the U.S. The country invests heavily in the procurement and development of new military systems. Moreover, the U.S. is the leader in the implementation of modern technologies in the military, navy, homeland security, and other defense agencies. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is the nation’s largest government agency with an annual budget of $721.5 billion as of the fiscal year 2020. This allocation was a 5.2% rise from the 2019 budget for the DoD. The U.S. Army heavily invests in the modernization of the existing defense infrastructure and the installation of advanced military generators.

Moreover, governments of developed and developing countries such as the UK, India, China, Russia, and the U.S. are significantly spending on military electricity grid equipment to improve their emergency energy sector. For instance, in September 2021, the U.S. Department of Defense signed a $3.67 million contract with Enginuity Power Systems to develop transformational hybrid genset technology. These government activities are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Combination light towers with generators are a comprehensive movable outdoor lighting system capable of producing high-power illumination in nearly any environment. The light tower and generator systems range from miniature portable tower and generator systems suitable for smaller work sites to full-size mobile tower generators capable of lighting up to 10 acres. Manufacturers can custom-tailor light towers according to the requirements of customers and service the equipment. For instance, the ALASKA defense designed the Alaska 1,000-Watt Portable Light Tower (1KPLT) to provide portable lighting to remote areas with a compact generator that provides up to 10 hours of continuous lighting to improve productivity and ensure safety. Thus, developments are expected to propel the growth of the market.

On the basis of fuel type, the global military generator market has been segmented into diesel, natural gas, and hybrid/others. The diesel segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The development and adoption of diesel engines for large tactical power system are key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the diesel generator market. For instance, in November 2022, Cummins Inc. was selected by the U.S. Department of Defense to develop, manufacture, test, and produce 500 kW generator sets in two configurations to meet the electrical power needs of the Large Tactical Power System (LTPS) program and the Dept. of Defense (DoD).

Key players operating in the global military generator market include Caterpillar CMCA Group of Companies, Cummins Inc., Fischer Panda, HDT Global, KOHLER SDMO, Leonardo DRS, SFC Energy AG, The Dewey Electronics Corporation, and Rolls-Royce plc.