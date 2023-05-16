Local business owner inducted into the Solar Hall of Fame
As a very strong advocate of solar for most of my lifetime, I am proud to receive this lifetime achievement award on behalf of our family-owned business, Mirasol Solar.”SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirasol Solar Founder and Vice President, Scott Egglefield, was inducted into the Florida Solar Energy Industries Association Solar Hall of Fame at the recent FlaSEIA Solar Summit in Sarasota, Florida this week.
— Scott Egglefield, Founder and Vice President
The award was presented for Egglefields’s contribution to the solar industry as previous member of the FlaSEIA Board of Directors Executive Committee from 2006 – 2022. Scott’s work to educate the public and business about the benefits of solar for water and pool heating as well as solar PV began in 1974 when he joined the family business, Southern Insulation in 1974 and his career in solar has spanned nearly 50 years.
“As a very strong advocate of solar for most of my lifetime, I am proud to receive this lifetime achievement award on behalf of our family-owned business, Mirasol Solar," stated Scott Egglefield. “Our Mirasol team has been dedicated to bringing sustainable energy to homes and commercial projects since 1977, helping Florida and the country become less dependent on the utility grid.”
Scott’s other accomplishments range from bringing solar pool heating, water distilling as well as PV Billboards and lighting to the Florida coastline. He has been the President and Person of the Year for the Florida Swimming Pool Association. His dedication to clean, renewable solar energy runs deep.
About Mirasol Solar
Formed in 1977, Mirasol Solar, formerly known as Mirasol FAFCO Solar, Inc, is one of the most established solar company in Florida. Mirasol Solar has spanned three generations as a local family-owned business. The Mirasol staff has over 250 years of combined solar experience. As the energy efficiency leaders on the Suncoast Florida, Mirasol got its start in solar water heating, then added solar pool heating and automation to the offerings. Since then, they have added solar electric (photovoltaic) systems, solar attic fans and battery storage. Mirasol offers the largest array of solar solutions of any Florida solar company. Plus, unlike most competitors, they have a dedicated service department to repair and maintain any type of solar installation. Visit the new website at mirasolsolar.com to learn more about the company and its solar solutions.
