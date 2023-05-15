Scientology Volunteer Ministers: Why Flood Victims Appreciate Their Help

A team of Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Sydney arrived in Eugowra and provided help to anyone in need. The storm engulfed entire villages. In addition to helping residents clean up their homes and farms, they delivered food to those stranded by the storm. Homes were stripped of anything that was water-damaged as otherwise, it would develop mold and mildew and make them uninhabitable. The volunteers saw to these needs so the residents could salvage what remained of their homes.

Survivors of Eastern Australia’s November flood share what it meant to them when Scientology Volunteer Ministers arrived on the scene.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of one of the worst floods in Eastern Australia’s history, Scientology Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology of Sydney launched their disaster response, providing succor to survivors and clearing away damage from the storm.

Last November, in Eugowra in New South Wales, rapidly rising floodwaters surged over the village like an inland tsunami, lifting entire homes from their foundations and damaging some 80 percent of local houses and businesses.

“When the Volunteer Ministers came,” says one of the villagers in a video in a new interactive timeline on the Scientology website, “it was a calming influence” as they cleared away “the most horrendous debris ... working day and night virtually.”

“They centered me, spent time with me, not just working with their hands but caring about what they were doing,” says another Eugowra resident. “It made all the difference to me. Made me feel like I had friends and support.”

“Sometimes you just need someone to talk to… You just need a human touch,” said another. “They saw something that needed doing and they did something about it.”

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. Volunteer Ministers care for the needs of their communities and provide practical skills through training on the Scientology Tools for Life. Anyone may learn and use these to improve conditions in their life.

A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

Their motto is no matter the circumstances, “Something can be done about it.”

The Church of Scientology of Sydney sponsors their Scientology Volunteer Minister program. It is an ideal Scientology organization, dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2014. The Sydney Church of Scientology is featured in an episode of Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network, and was part of the new season's rollout on April 10. The Church is configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.