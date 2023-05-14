Submit Release
News Search

There were 97 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,722 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev met with President of European Council Charles Michel in Brussels

AZERBAIJAN, May 14 - 14 May 2023, 11:05

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on a working visit to Brussels, has met with President of the European Council Charles Michel.

President of the European Council Charles Michel welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Then, they posed together for photographs.

The head of state thanked the President of the European Council for the invitation to visit Brussels.

Both sides hailed the restoration of the Brussels format of the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Charles Michel for his efforts in this direction.

During the conversation, they discussed the developments related to Azerbaijan-Armenia relations in recent months, the Washington negotiations, the situation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, as well as the agenda of the trilateral meeting to be held today with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev met with President of European Council Charles Michel in Brussels

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more