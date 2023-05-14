Ilham Aliyev met with President of European Council Charles Michel in Brussels

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on a working visit to Brussels, has met with President of the European Council Charles Michel.

President of the European Council Charles Michel welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Then, they posed together for photographs.

The head of state thanked the President of the European Council for the invitation to visit Brussels.

Both sides hailed the restoration of the Brussels format of the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Charles Michel for his efforts in this direction.

During the conversation, they discussed the developments related to Azerbaijan-Armenia relations in recent months, the Washington negotiations, the situation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, as well as the agenda of the trilateral meeting to be held today with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.