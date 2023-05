BCG Vaccine Market Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR of 3.3% to Reach USD 74.26 Million by 2030 (Updated PDF 2023)

BCG Vaccine Market Growth 2023

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, majorly due to improvement in healthcare infrastructure,

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "๐๐‚๐† ๐•๐š๐œ๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฌ (๐๐ž๐๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ (๐ŸŽ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ– ๐˜๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ฌ) ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ฌ (๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—-๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ“ ๐˜๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ฌ): ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ, ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿโ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ."The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

BCG Vaccine Market Size was Valued at USD 46.63 Million in 2020 and is Anticipated to Garner USD 74.26 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in prevalence of tuberculosis, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries, and technological advancement in the field of vaccine research drive the growth of the global BCG vaccine market. On the other hand, certain side effects and global shortage of the vaccine impede the growth to some extent. However, untapped market opportunities in developing economies have been highly beneficial for the market growth.

๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐†๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4419

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ž๐Ÿ ๐๐‚๐† ๐•๐š๐œ๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ

โ€ข AJ Biologics

โ€ข China National group corporation (Sinopharm)

โ€ข Greensignal Biopharma Limited

โ€ข Intervax Ltd.

โ€ข Japan BCG Laboratory

โ€ข Merck & Co., Inc.

โ€ข Sanofi

โ€ข Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

โ€ข Stetens Serum Institute

โ€ข Torlak Institute of Virology

๐๐‚๐† ๐•๐š๐œ๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

By demographics, the pediatrics segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding more than three-fourths of the global BCG vaccine market. The same segment is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to an increase in the prevalence of tuberculosis, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries, and technological advancements in the field of vaccine research.

By region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global BCG vaccine market. The same region is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to improvements in healthcare infrastructure, rise in the number of hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities, and developments in the R&D sector in the region

๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4419

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

โ€ข This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current BCG vaccine Market trends and forecast estimations from 2020 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

โ€ข An in-depth market analysis includes analysis of various regions, which is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

โ€ข A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global the BCG vaccine market is provided.

โ€ข The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2022 to 2032, in terms of value.

โ€ข An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

โ€ข Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help in understanding competitive outlook of the market.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

โ€ข Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

โ€ข Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

โ€ข What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

โ€ข What are the trends of this market?

โ€ข Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

โ€ข How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

โ€ข How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

โ€ข Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

โ€ข How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

โ€ข Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

โ€ข North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

โ€ข Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

โ€ข Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

โ€ข LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of โ€œMarket Research Reportsโ€ and โ€œBusiness Intelligence Solutions.โ€ AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.