Woman Owned GracePoint Publishing Celebrates Milestone of 100 Books Published
Co-Founders of GracePoint Publishing, Michelle Vandepas (left) and Karen Curry Parker (right), celebrate 100 published books among other milestones for the women-owned publishing house.
Small business boutique publishing house, GracePoint Publishing, is celebrating over 100 published books and numerous other milestones for the growing company.
We are proud to have published books that have helped change lives and make a difference in the world. We look forward to continuing to be stewards for this important work...”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GracePoint Publishing, a woman-owned publishing company, announced today that it has surpassed publishing 100 books. The company is recognized as the premier publisher for thought leaders and world changers in a wide range of subjects, including human design, parenting, business, personal growth, health and lifestyle, LGBTQ+, memoir, children's books, and more.
Founded by Michelle Vandepas and Karen Curry Parker, GracePoint Publishing prides itself on producing high-quality books that are professionally edited, developed, and designed to not only look beautiful, but to also share authors' messages in a format they can be proud of. The company has worked tirelessly with its team of editors, coaches, designers, marketers, and producers to help authors share their stories and messages with the world.
"We are thrilled to have reached this milestone of publishing 100 books," said Michelle Vandepas, co-founder of GracePoint Publishing. "Our goal has always been to provide a platform for authors to share their messages and stories with the world and to not have their stories die inside of them. We are honored to have played a role in bringing these important works to life."
GracePoint Publishing is committed to helping authors publish books that make a difference in the world. By working with a wide range of authors and thought leaders, the company is able to offer readers diverse perspectives and valuable insights. They have worked as a company to maintain high standards in an industry that is rapidly evolving and expanding and have kept up with changes in the market and in distribution.
This milestone comes along with other notable successes for the small business, as they have come a long way over the past few years to reach such a monumental achievement in their company’s history. In the past few years, GracePoint has succeeded in, selling foreign rights to their books in countries such as Germany, Spain, and Slovakia. They have started their own audio production company, Number Three Productions, which has produced award nominated podcasts and also provides GracePoint authors with expanding their message’s reach through audiobook production. GracePoint authors have gone on to be paid speakers, prestigious literature award winners, and supplement their brands and businesses with increased credibility in the form of a book.
"Our success is a testament to the power of storytelling and the importance of lifting up diverse voices," said Karen Curry Parker, co-founder of GracePoint Publishing. "We are proud to have published books that have helped change lives and make a difference in the world. We look forward to continuing to be stewards for this important work and helping more authors share their messages."
GracePoint Publishing is dedicated to changing the world one book at a time. As the company celebrates this important milestone, it looks forward to bringing even more authors' visions into reality and helping to create positive change in the world. You can book a call with their team to discuss publishing, coaching, podcasting, distribution, and more.
For more information on GracePoint Publishing and its list of published works, please visit www.gracepointpublishing.com.
