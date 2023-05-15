[Latest] Global Power Tools Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 54.39 Billion By 2030, At 7.2% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

Global Power Tools Market was at US$ 31.78 Billion in 2023 and is growing to approx US$ 54.39 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 7.2% between 2023 and 2030.

The Global Power Tools Market was estimated at USD 31.78 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 54.39 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% between 2023 and 2032.” — Custom Market Insights