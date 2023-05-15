[Latest] India ADAS Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 9.98 Billion By 2032, At 18.80% CAGR
India ADAS Market: Overview
The India Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market refers to the market for technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle safety and improve driver comfort by providing features such as lane departure warnings, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation, and automated parking. ADAS technologies use sensors, cameras, and other advanced systems to assist drivers in controlling their vehicles and avoiding accidents.
The India ADAS market is significant for several reasons. Firstly, it can help to reduce the number of road accidents in the country, which is a major issue in India. According to the World Health Organization, India has the highest number of road accident deaths in the world, with an average of 415 deaths per day. ADAS technologies can play a crucial role in reducing this number by assisting drivers in controlling their vehicles and avoiding accidents.
India ADAS Market: Growth Drivers
The India Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by several factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for passenger vehicles, which is expected to boost the demand for ADAS technologies. The rising disposable income of the Indian middle class is another factor that is expected to drive the growth of the ADAS market. With increasing income levels, consumers are looking for vehicles with advanced features such as ADAS systems.
Another key factor driving the growth of the Indian ADAS market is the government’s push for road safety. The Indian government has been taking several measures to improve road safety in the country, and the adoption of ADAS technologies is a key aspect of this effort. Additionally, the growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of ADAS technologies is expected to drive market growth.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the India ADAS market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 18.80% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the India ADAS market size was valued at around USD 2.12 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.98 Billion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Ford: In 2019, M&M and Ford announced a joint venture in which M&M would acquire a majority stake in Ford’s Indian operations. The joint venture aims to leverage Ford’s global expertise in ADAS technologies to develop and manufacture advanced vehicles in India.
D) Tata Motors and Bosch: In 2018, Tata Motors and German automotive supplier Bosch announced a partnership to develop and manufacture ADAS systems for the Indian market. The partnership aimed to leverage Bosch’s expertise in sensor technologies and Tata Motors’ manufacturing capabilities to produce high-quality ADAS systems.
E) High costs: ADAS technologies require advanced hardware and software components, which can be costly to develop and manufacture. The high costs associated with ADAS technologies can limit their adoption in the Indian market, particularly among price-sensitive consumers.
F) Limited consumer awareness: Many Indian consumers are not yet aware of the benefits of ADAS technologies or may not fully understand how they work. Limited consumer awareness can limit the demand for ADAS systems and slow their adoption in the Indian market.
G) Cybersecurity threats: ADAS systems rely on advanced software and communication technologies, which can be vulnerable to cyber threats. As the adoption of ADAS technologies increases, there is a risk of cybersecurity threats that can compromise the safety and security of vehicles and passengers.
Regional Landscape
The Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) market in India showcases a diverse regional landscape, with different states having unique characteristics and growth prospects. In the Northern region, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are considered significant markets due to high vehicle density and the presence of leading automotive manufacturers.
The Western region, comprising states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, is a prominent automotive hub and is expected to experience significant growth in the ADAS market due to the presence of several leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. The Southern region, consisting of states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, is also witnessing growth in the ADAS market, driven by a surge in automotive exports, government support for manufacturing, and increasing investments in R&D.
Key Players
Robert Bosch GmbH
Continental AG
Aptiv PLC
Magna International Inc
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Valeo SA
Others
The India ADAS Market is segmented as follows:
By Product Types
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blindspot Detection
Park Assist
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Intelligent Headlights
Others
By Sensor Types
LiDAR
RADAR
Camera
Ultrasonic
By Products
Passenger Vehicles
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial vehicles
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
