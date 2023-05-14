Submit Release
Welcoming Ceasefire Agreement in Israel and Gaza

PRESS STATEMENT
MATTHEW MILLER, DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON
MAY 13, 2023

The United States welcomes the agreement today for a ceasefire to bring an end to the hostilities in Israel and Gaza. We express our condolences to the families of civilians who were killed and those who were injured in the violence.

The United States commends Egypt’s crucial role in mediating the ceasefire agreement, which will prevent the further loss of civilian lives. We also recognize Qatar’s robust efforts to de-escalate the situation and end the hostilities, as well as the international community’s support for the ceasefire. Our team worked tirelessly in cooperation with our partners to support these efforts.

The United States reaffirms our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security, as reflected in our ongoing support for Iron Dome and other Israeli missile defense systems. We will remain engaged with our partners to promote calm in the weeks and months ahead. We also will continue our efforts to improve quality of life for Palestinians and we urge the swift delivery of fuel and other critical supplies into Gaza. The United States believes that Israelis and Palestinians both deserve to live safely and securely and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy.

