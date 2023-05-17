Iconic Con Man Launches True Crime Podcast on Spotify

Actor and former con man Steve Comisar is launching Scam Junkie, a new Spotify podcast that promises to top the ratings and crush the competition.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The number two most successful podcast on Spotify is called Crime Junkie. It has millions of listeners each week and brings in several million dollars a year to its creators. It's basically a true crime program hosted by two middle aged housewives who rehash past crimes of violence. The ladies were recently fined for plagiarizing other crime shows and news articles, yet their podcast still remains very popular on Spotify, the largest carrier of podcasts in the world.Reformed con man Steve Comisar says, "The only way to protect yourself against fraud and scams is to educate yourself on what the con artists are doing so you won't fall victim to their clever scams." And what better a way to accomplish that than a podcast on Spotify that reaches millions of listeners. Unlike Crime Junkie, Comisar's podcast, Scam Junkie is hosted by an actual famous fraudster who lends credibility to his fraud prevention advice. Comisar will be the first actual perpetrator of fraud and scams to host his own successful podcast.Comisar is the worlds leading authority on fraud, scams and con games. The FBI once called him "The Jeffrey Dahmer of Fraud." According to Comisar's Wikipedia page he got his start by selling thousands of solar powered clothes dryers for $49.95 each. Advertised as a scientific method of drying clothes using only the power of the sun, buyers received a length of clothesline. It was a clever scam, nevertheless illegal. Comisar then graduated to high dollar investment scams that eventually landed him in federal prison.A free man since 2017, Comisar will be producing and hosting Scam Junkie, which promises to educate and entertain while dispensing powerful advice from The Don of Con himself. Each episode will take on a different scam and how to avoid being victimized. And who better to do this than Comisar, one of the most famous con artists who ever lived. Episodes will also delve into the exciting personal adventures of Comisar consisting of fast living, faster women, and high stakes gambling.Comisar is the only famous con man who is also a Hollywood actor . Beginning his acting career as a young teenager Comisar appeared in dozens of movies, television shows and commercials. As a way of giving back and making amends for his wrongdoings Comisar is doing this podcast to help educate society on all of the scams being perpetrated today and how to arm yourself with the tools necessary to avoid being victimized.While in prison Comisar wrote the bestselling book, America's Guide to Fraud Prevention, under the moniker Brett Champion which he touted on nearly every television talk show and news magazine program after his release. He starred in the prime time television special, In the Mind of Con Artists, that was watched by over 10 million viewers. Comisar then starred in the critically acclaimed, award winning documentary, Making Crime Pay, which is now used to train federal law enforcement agents. As a crowning achievement Comisar became the on-camera fraud expert on The View and Dateline NBC.As an actor Comisar is best known for costarring in the high action thriller, Tough Luck , with Armand Assante and Norman Reedus. The sequel, Tough Luck Rebooted, is currently slated for preproduction in early 2024. Comisar will reprise his role of Stan. He was released from prison in 2017 and is actively pursuing both acting and fraud prevention endeavors. He has been a member of SAG-AFTRA since 1983. He was trained in method acting in New York by Lee Strasberg. Comisar is 59 and resides in Los Angeles, California. The first episodes of Scam Junkie begin airing on Spotify next month.

