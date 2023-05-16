Beacon Revolutionizes E-Procurement with Free Supplier Management in Latest Upgrade
Beacon has made it free and easy for suppliers, thus enhancing accessibility for the benefit of all.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon, the premier e-procurement solution for government agencies, announced the launch of its latest upgrade - version 1.5, which includes free supplier management. This exciting new feature allows suppliers to subscribe to custom matched bid and RFP alerts at no cost. Beacon aims to remove the frustrations, daunting registration processes, and download fees that typically exclude small and local businesses from cooperative contracts.
— Stephen Hetzel, COO
Beacon's COO, Stephen Hetzel, emphasized that the inclusion of free supplier management in the core e-procurement suite is a significant milestone for Beacon’s and agencies’ shared mission of improving accessibility for small and local businesses. Hetzel stated, "We understand that these suppliers are typically excluded from cooperative contracts and that most other e-procurement systems require suppliers to pay prohibitive subscription fees and navigate lengthy and confusing registration processes. Beacon has made it free and easy for suppliers, thus enhancing accessibility for the benefit of all."
Beacon's e-procurement suite enables agencies to create, post, distribute, and share solicitations with a large potential vendor market. The latest upgrade features a free self-serve setup utility that helps track and manage suppliers.
With this release, suppliers can easily register for free to receive future matched alerts of relevant solicitations. Agencies can invite their suppliers to register in a few quick steps, select customized categories, and keep a running searchable list of their managed suppliers. When posting a solicitation on Beacon's Free E-Procurement module, matched suppliers receive automated alerts, amendments, and updates based on their preferred categories.
In addition to free supplier management, Beacon's suite includes several other features that enhance accessibility, efficiency, and convenience. These include Broadcaster, Tracker, Beacon RFP Archive, and API. The Broadcaster allows agencies to publish and distribute solicitations to more vendors, while the Tracker enables purchasing officers to invite, update, and monitor solicitation planholders. The Beacon RFP Archive is a massive, searchable database of previously published specifications that helps users prepare accurate solicitations. Finally, the API allows users of bid distributors to integrate with bids posted on Beacon through a free API.
Josh Schwartzbeck, Beacon's CTO, expressed his excitement over the latest upgrade, saying, "Version 1.5 is a major achievement for our existing cloud e-procurement solution. We've built in a number of dynamic efficiencies into the everyday service based on feedback from our agency network, which further improves accessibility, efficiency, and convenience."
Overall, Beacon's latest upgrade is an excellent example of the company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The inclusion of free supplier management in the core e-procurement suite is a significant milestone for the company's mission of improving accessibility for small and local businesses.
You can quickly register your agency for a Free demo of Beacon’s features and tools.
About GovOptics:
GovOptics is a subsidiary of BidPrime, a company dedicated to supporting innovation in the public sector by increasing transparency, equality, and access to valuable data for governments, businesses, and citizens. With a focus on improving the procurement process, GovOptics is committed to making it easier for agencies to connect with vendors and improve efficiency.
About Beacon:
Beacon is an Austin-based technology company that is revolutionizing the procurement process with an eye towards agencies and suppliers. Through its innovative e-procurement solution, Beacon enables agencies to easily create, post, distribute, and share solicitations with a large potential vendor market. With its free supplier management feature, bidders can subscribe to receive custom matched bid and RFP alerts, making the procurement process more accessible for small and local businesses. In addition, Beacon's RFP Archive contains the largest searchable database of projects, bids, and RFP specifications, making writing requirements easier and more accurate. Designed to increase supplier participation by solving the most common frustrations among companies seeking public work, Beacon is quickly becoming the go-to solution for modern procurement.
