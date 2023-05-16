After Five Top-10’s and a #1 Album, The Verve Jazz Ensemble Announces its Newest Release, "All In"

“All In” celebrates mid-20th century Americana with two originals and eight classic arrangements.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York-based Verve Jazz Ensemble (VJE) is set to release their eighth album, "All In," on May 26, 2023. The album features ten tracks that joyfully explore the theme of mid-20th century Americana, showcasing the band's versatility in two original compositions and eight arrangements of classic tunes by notable composers such as Neal Hefti, Herbie Hancock, Antonio Carlos Jobim, George Shearing, Toshiko Akiyoshi, and Jean “Toots” Thielemans.

Returning to the septet configuration first road-tested on their #1 radio airplay album from 2018, "Connect the Dots," the core five VJE members, led by drummer Josh Feldstein, are joined by Alexa Tarantino on alto sax and flute and Willie Applewhite on trombone, bringing an engaging mix of standards and off-the-beaten-path 1950s - 1970s American classics to the album. Tatum Greenblatt, the band's trumpeter and album executive producer, contributes two exciting original compositions as well.

"All In" includes tracks such as "Midnight In The Air," "The Odd Couple Theme," "Pensive Miss," "Ain’t That A Kick In The Head," "Once I Loved," "Studio J," "What I Meant To Say Was," "Bluesette," and "Dolphin Dance." The album takes listeners on a nostalgic journey through the sounds and styles of mid-20th century American popular jazz via the imaginative lens of the esteemed Verve Jazz Ensemble.

“All In” recently reached #12 on the JazzWeek radio charts, and is already engaging jazz enthusiasts worldwide. "We’re thrilled to release our eighth album,” said Feldstein. “We can't wait for our fans to hear All In. The response to our new music on radio has been wonderful."

"All In" is a must-listen for jazz lovers everywhere. To learn more and to purchase the album, click here or visit https://www.verve-jazz.com/.

About The Verve Jazz Ensemble

The Verve Jazz Ensemble is a world-renowned jazz group based in New York City. Since its beginnings in 2006 as a humble quintet in Connecticut playing local restaurants and country clubs, the ensemble has established itself as one of the foremost jazz groups in the world, with five top-ten and one #1 JazzWeek radio album in the past decade. Led by drummer Josh Feldstein, the ensemble features Tatum Greenblatt on trumpet, Alexa Tarantino on alto sax and flute, Willie Applewhite on trombone, Jon Blank on tenor sax, Matt Oestreicher on piano, and Elias Bailey on bass. The VJE showcases its versatility by moving from septet to trio in its ensemble configuration, and through its extensive repertoire of original jazz compositions and classic, re-invented, re-arranged standards, earning the VJE a loyal fan base around the US and worldwide.