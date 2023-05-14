Puptown Houston Dog Training: Setting New Standards in Dog Training and Boarding for Nearly a Decade

aggressive dog training dog training k9 puppy training puppy training petsmart dog training

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATE, May 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Puptown Houston Dog Training, a local, minority-owned and women-led small business, has been serving the Houston area for nearly a decade, setting new expectations for dog training and boarding standards across the nation. The certified dog trainers at Puptown Houston Dog Training help owners build lasting bonds with their dogs using the power of obedience, engagement, and active management skills.

With a state-of-the-art facility located on multiple acres, spanning over 11,000 square feet of fully air-conditioned indoor space, Puptown Houston Dog Training offers a variety of services to meet the needs of dog owners in the Houston area. The trainers specialize in dog obedience training, puppy training, and behavioral modification for reactive and aggressive dogs.

In addition to training services, Puptown Houston Dog Training also offers doggy daycare, boarding, and boarding with training options. The facility is equipped with first-aid and CPR-trained staff to ensure that all dogs are safe and secure while in their care.

"They believe that every dog is unique, and they strive to provide personalized training programs that meet the needs of both the dog and the owner," said a spokesperson for Puptown Houston Dog Training. "Their trainers are experts in the field of dog behavior and training, and they work tirelessly to help their clients achieve their training goals."

One of the unique services offered by Puptown Houston Dog Training is their service dog training program. This program helps owners train their dogs to become service dogs for individuals with autism, PTSD, mobility issues, and more. The trainers work closely with the owner to ensure that the dog is trained to meet their specific needs.

Puptown Houston Dog Training also offers therapy dog courses to help handlers get ready to certify. The trainers work with the dog and handler to develop the skills needed to become a certified therapy dog team.

Puptown Houston Dog Training has become a trusted name in the Houston area, providing affordable, high-quality dog training services to dog owners of all backgrounds. With a focus on personalized training programs and a commitment to setting new standards in the industry, Puptown Houston Dog Training is well-positioned to continue its success for years to come.

For more information about Puptown Houston Dog Training, including their services and pricing, please visit their website: https://puptownhouston.com/

Contact

Puptown Houston Dog Training

4400 Memorial Dr #1093, Houston, TX 77007

832-930-0073