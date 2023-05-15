Higher Wires New Battery Line to Tackle Waste and Inefficiency Using Proprietary Testing and Use of Quality Cells
Higher Wire, Inc., a leading renewable energy company, announces the launch of their latest product line, a range of 12V & 24v, 10Ah to 100Ah batteries. These batteries are designed to reduce waste and inefficiency in the battery supply chain by using a patent-pending process that gives new life to old batteries, thus extending the useful life of these cells that would otherwise be discarded.
Although battery-powered products have tripled since President Biden took office, the U.S. depends on foreign sources for many of the processed versions of critical minerals needed to source and produce these batteries. The current administration has taken action to secure a reliable and sustainable battery supply chain [1]. The launch of Higher Wire's new product line is a significant step toward achieving this goal, as their batteries are proven to dramatically improve waste and inefficiency within the battery supply chain, saving end-users significant dollars and manufacturing from wasting millions of sourcing[2].
"We are proud to launch our new line of batteries, which represents a significant breakthrough in the renewable energy industry. Our batteries are designed to reduce waste and inefficiency in the battery supply chain by using quality cells that would otherwise be discarded. By doing so, we are able to dramatically improve the sustainability of the industry while also saving end-users significant money on their energy bills." said Trevor Warren, CEO of Higher Wire.
Higher Wire is committed to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to the renewable energy industry. Their team of experts has over 20 years of experience in developing and implementing renewable energy technologies. With the launch of their new battery line, Higher Wire is leading the charge in creating a more sustainable and efficient renewable energy industry.
Higher Wire, Inc. is a leading renewable energy company committed to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to the industry. With over 20 years of experience in developing and implementing renewable energy technologies, Higher Wire is dedicated to creating a cleaner, greener future for all.
