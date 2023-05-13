PM calls for Int'l Maritime Organisation further support in maritime development

VIETNAM, May 13 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính suggested the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) continue its support to Việt Nam in maritime development, particularly in management science and personnel training, at a reception for IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim in Hà Nội on Friday.

The PM spoke highly of the IMO Secretary General’s first visit to Việt Nam, and thanked the United Nations (UN), notably the IMO – the UN specialised agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships, for their valuable contributions and support to Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese Government hopes that the IMO will continue to be a pioneering international organisation in promoting maritime cooperation between Việt Nam and other member countries, Chinh noted.

With a coastline of over 3,000km and many deep-water ports, Việt Nam has great potential to promote the maritime industry, he said, attributing the sector’s strong development over the past years to the IMO’s support.

PM Chính called on the organisation and the Secretary General to maintain their assistance to Việt Nam in raising its maritime capacity and turning such potential into advantages, thus practically contributing to national socio-economic development, and promoting peace, stability, cooperation and development in the world.

He also called for their assistance in building and perfecting the maritime legal system, and joining and implementing relevant international treaties in order to ensure navigation safety, security and freedom and protect the maritime environment.

In reply, Lim expressed his admiration for and congratulated Vietnam on its development achievements in various spheres.

He also commended the country’s vision, resolve, efforts and solutions in achieving the target of net zero emissions by 2050, and suggested Việt Nam further share its experience, cooperate with other member countries, and work together with the IMO in realising commitments to emission reduction and sustainable maritime development.

PM Chính also briefed his guest on Việt Nam's advantages in renewable energy development, saying the country boasts huge potential for wind and solar energy, biomass electricity and hydrogen, among others.

He suggested the IMO roll out policies in support of developing countries, including Việt Nam, in devising maritime development strategies and planning schemes, building and consolidating institutions, applying technologies, and personnel training.

Lim agreed with the PM’s proposals, pledging that the IMO will work to materialise them, especially in personnel training. — VNS