Level3 Yoga Partners with the Atlanta Beltline to Host Yoga in the Park Sessions Throughout the Summer

The classes are open to the public and will be held at 6 pm every Sunday at West Midtown’s Westside Park

EAST POINT, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Level3 Yoga – the Black-owned yoga business on a mission to bring the transformative practice of yoga to the Atlanta-area community – is proud to announce that it will host Yoga in the Park sessions for Atlanta residents over the summer through October 15th.

The hour-long, donation-based classes will be held every Sunday at 6 pm in Atlanta’s Westside Park, which provides a beautiful and serene setting for practicing yoga. Sessions are open to all ages, fitness levels, and abilities, and no prior yoga experience is necessary.

“Level3 Yoga is committed to making yoga accessible to all Atlanta residents, and we’re thrilled to work with the Atlanta Beltline Partnership to lead community classes in a historical park of the city,” said Audrey Cash, Founder of Level3 Yoga. “Our hope is that these summer Yoga in the Park classes create a supportive environment for people to engage in exercise at their own pace and promote healthier lifestyles across marginalized communities.”

Level3 Yoga is a local Atlanta yoga business that leads group, private, and corporate yoga events. In 2021, Audrey launched kids' yoga programs in K-12 schools in Fulton and Cobb counties.

For more information about Level3 Yoga’s health and wellness offerings, please visit the Level3 Yoga website at www.level3yoga.com or follow Level3 Yoga on Instagram and Facebook.

For more information about the free community yoga classes in Westside Park, please visit the Atlanta Beltline Partnership website at https://beltline.org/things-to-do/health-and-wellness/free-fitness.