Colonial-Era Money Printed By Franklin and Revere In Auction

This June 21, 1759-dated £5 denomination note printed by Benjamin Franklin and David Hall carries the warning, “To Counterfeit is DEATH.” It is one of the Colonial-era notes that will be offered by Kagin’s Auctions.

This 16 shillings denomination note printed by Paul Revere in 1776 depicts a Colonial era man with a sword in hand. It is one of the historic notes to be offered by Kagin’s Auctions.