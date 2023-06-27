EV Drivers Buy Electric Car Chargers for Home from EV PowerHouse
Based in Sydney, Australia, EV PowerHouse distributes a variety of electric car chargers for home and commercial use.
Another vendor was recommended to me by my car dealer. They never answered the phone. I phoned EV Powerhouse who answered the phone and my queries promptly. My unit was delivered within two days.”ALEXANDRIA, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally, the demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) is rising. Dozens of new EV models, ranging from new luxury models to middle-market sedans and SUVs to pickup trucks, are set to debut in world markets as major automakers expand on their new EV lineups. And this growth in EV demands translates to a need for improved and efficient charging infrastructure in public and personal spaces. Australian brands like EV PowerHouse are fulfilling this necessity by offering superior yet affordable EV chargers.
— Christine Bell
As electric mobility rises in popularity, more and more people are looking at home EV charging as a comfortable and resourceful solution for powering their cars. While home charging is undoubtedly advantageous (and by far the most popular location to charge a car), it can initially sound daunting or complicated. Therefore, it is always a good idea to consult professional EV charger suppliers about getting a dedicated home charging station. Companies like EV PowerHouse do not just sell high-quality electric car chargers for home but also guide homeowners about why is purchasing a home EV charger a good idea. They also help customers decide which charger best serves their EV charging needs.
Some people believe charging EVs at home should not require a separate charger. Charging without a home EV charger is a possibility and generally only requires a cable that comes with the EV upon purchase. The only thing to do is to find a standard outlet and plug the car into the grid. However, this approach has its limitations and is not meant to be used daily, and can even be unsafe. Unfortunately, a standard outlet may not be able to handle the high loads of charging an EV and offers no specific protection against overloading the home's electrical circuit.
"Another vendor was recommended to me by my car dealer. They never answered the phone and were slow to respond to emails. I phoned EV Powerhouse who answered the phone and my queries promptly. My unit was delivered within two days."
– Christine Bell
The situation can be even worse when using extension cords, as many are not rated to carry the power required to charge an EV, thus posing a fire hazard. While charging an EV with an extension cord may appear to be the less expensive and more convenient option, the dangers of electricity should never be underestimated. Moreover, a regular home outlet needs about 24 hours to charge a midsize EV with a 50 kWh battery to 80 percent. This can be problematic, as EV owners might not be able to gain sufficient range by charging overnight, especially with a big trip coming up. In contrast, with a dedicated connection to the meter box, a home EV charger can deliver much greater power to an EV, which, in turn, translates to faster charging. Compared to a standard home outlet, which usually has a capacity of 2.3 kW, EV home chargers, sold by brands like EV PowerHouse, can deliver either 7.4, 11, or 22 kW.
The capacity of a home EV charger depends on the buyer's needs, their car, and their home's electrical system. Still, it will be at least 3 times faster than charging via a regular outlet and can be up to 5 or even 15 times faster with higher-powered EV home chargers. The 22KW Home Pro EV Wall Box supplied by reliable manufacturers such as EV PowerHouse uses RFID technology to allow safe, authorized charging. It has an integrated mainboard with a Type B RCD and smart chip for safe operation. Designed for the highest protection standard in an EV charger, it is weatherproof and meets the IP67 rating, protecting it from dust entering the device.
Beyond speed and safety, an EV home charger is also more flexible and can enable greater convenience by being specifically designed for EV charging. One such feature is connectivity, which many EV home chargers supplied by EV PowerHouse are equipped with – and is even a requirement in some countries.
Connected EV home chargers unlock benefits, ranging from managing and controlling charging sessions remotely – often from a smartphone app – to gaining insights into charging on aspects such as energy use and charging costs. Lastly, a connected home charger can often receive automatic software updates, which can remotely add new features, fix bugs, and allow remote troubleshooting.
Having an electric car charger gives EV owners control of when to charge. They do not need to rely on public charging stations and line up and wait countless hours for the EV to be charged. With home charging units, drivers can just plug in the EV to the charger and focus on other things around the house.
Owning an electric vehicle is a great decision. EVs are far better compared to petrol-run vehicles. They are good for the environment, economical, and easy to maintain. But, many are still hesitant about its difficulty in charging. As the EV industry grows, more and more charging stations are being constructed in critical locations. Still, the best way to charge it is to have an electric car charger at home. Owning a home EV charger is the best move to enjoy an EV fully. Sites like EV PowerHouse offer a wide range of home EV charging solutions. Buyers can choose one that fits their needs, preferences, and budgets perfectly. With EV PowerHouse, they will get a 30 days money-back guarantee, secure payment modes, two years warranty, free express delivery, and last but not least, professional and helpful advice.
About EV PowerHouse
Established in 2021 and running in the middle of Sydney, EV Powerhouse is a proudly Australian company. Both a fascination with the future of mobility and a growing passion for the environment have fuelled the growth of EV Powerhouse. Their goal is to give their customers the freedom to move in an easy, eco-friendly, long-lasting, and secure way. EV PowerHouse is one of Australia's largest specialized supplier chains for EV chargers. They stock various products, from in-home chargers to portable intelligent chargers.
EV PowerHouse
35/39 Bourke Rd, Alexandria
NSW 2015, Australia
+61 1300 710 275
Mohamad Taha
EV PowerHouse
+61 1300 710 275
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
How to Configure the Wi-Fi connection using Teison Me APP