World Laparoscopy Hospital, led by Dr. R K Mishra, sets world record by training 1,000 surgeons in robotic surgery
World Laparoscopy Hospital Breaks World Record for Robotic Surgery Training”NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- World Laparoscopy Hospital (WLH), under the proficient leadership of Dr. R K Mishra, has set a global record by successfully training 1,000 surgeons and gynecologists in robotic surgery.
The milestone was achieved over the course of five years, with surgeons from over 108 countries participating in the robotic surgery training program. The program is designed to provide surgeons with the skills and knowledge necessary to perform robotic surgery safely and effectively.
“We are proud to have set this world record,” said Dr. Mishra. “This is a testament to our commitment to advancing the field of robotic surgery and providing our patients with the highest quality of care.”
Robotic surgery is a minimally invasive surgical technique that uses a robotic arm to perform surgery. The robotic arm is controlled by the surgeon, who sits at a console next to the operating table. This allows the surgeon to perform surgery with greater precision and control than is possible with traditional open surgery.
Robotic surgery has a number of advantages over traditional open surgery, including:
1. Shorter hospital stays
2. Less pain
3. Faster recovery times
4. Better cosmetic results
“Robotic surgery is a game-changer for patients,” said Dr. Mishra. “It allows us to perform complex surgeries with less risk and greater precision, which leads to better outcomes for our patients.”
The training program at WLH is one of the most comprehensive in the world. It covers all aspects of robotic surgery, from the basics of surgical anatomy to the latest techniques. The program also includes hands-on training on the da Vinci Surgical System, the most advanced robotic surgical system on the market.
“We are committed to providing our surgeons with the best possible training,” said Dr. Mishra. “We believe that this training will help them to provide their patients with the highest quality of care.”
WLH is a leading international center for minimally invasive surgery. The hospital has a team of experienced surgeons who are experts in a wide range of minimally invasive procedures. WLH is also a certified training center for the da Vinci Surgical System.
“We are proud to be at the forefront of the field of minimally invasive surgery,” said Dr. Mishra. “We are committed to providing our patients with the best possible care, and we believe that minimally invasive surgery is the best way to achieve that goal.”
World Laparoscopy Hospital (WLH) is a leading international center for minimally invasive surgery. The hospital was founded in 1998 by Dr. R K Mishra, a renowned laparoscopic surgeon who has made significant contributions to the field of minimally invasive surgery.
WLH was the first private institute in India to start robotic surgery after AIIMS. The hospital has a team of experienced surgeons who are experts in a wide range of minimally invasive procedures. WLH is also a certified training center for the da Vinci Surgical System, the most advanced robotic surgical system on the market.
WLH is committed to providing its patients with the highest quality of care. The hospital offers a wide range of minimally invasive procedures, including:
1. Gallbladder removal
2. Appendectomy
3. Hernia repair
4. Hysterectomy
5. Nissen fundoplication
6. Gastric bypass
7. Robotic prostatectomy
8. Robotic kidney surgery
9. Robotic thyroid surgery
WLH is also a leading center for training surgeons in robotic surgery. The hospital offers a comprehensive training program that covers all aspects of robotic surgery, from the basics of surgical anatomy to the latest techniques. The program also includes hands-on training on the da Vinci Surgical System.
Some of the gynecological procedures that are commonly performed by robotic surgery include:
1. Hysterectomy
2. Oophorectomy
3. Salpingectomy
4. Myomectomy
5. Endometrial ablation
Robotic surgery is a safe and effective option for many gynecological procedures. If you are considering robotic surgery, be sure to talk to your doctor about the risks and benefits of the procedure.
Here are some of the benefits of robotic surgery for gynecological procedures:
The great achievement of World Laparoscopy Hospital is that this institute set a world record by training 1,000 robotic surgeons. This is first private institute in India to start robotic surgery after AIIMS. Certified training center for the da Vinci Surgical System.
1. Smaller incisions: Robotic surgery uses smaller incisions than traditional open surgery. This can lead to less pain, faster recovery times, and a better cosmetic result.
2. Greater precision: The robotic arm allows the surgeon to perform surgery with greater precision than is possible with traditional open surgery. This can lead to better outcomes for the patient.
3. Improved visualization: The robotic system provides the surgeon with a 3D view of the surgical field. This can help the surgeon to identify and treat problems more easily.
4. Reduced risk of complications: Robotic surgery is associated with a lower risk of complications than traditional open surgery. This is because the robotic system allows the surgeon to perform surgery with greater precision and control.
WLH is a leading international center for minimally invasive surgery. The hospital is committed to providing its patients with the highest quality of care and is dedicated to advancing the field of minimally invasive surgery.
In addition to its robotic surgery program, WLH also offers a wide range of other minimally invasive procedures. The hospital is committed to providing patients with the best possible care and believes that minimally invasive surgery is the best way to achieve that goal.
About World Laparoscopy Hospital
World Laparoscopy Hospital is a leading international center for minimally invasive surgery. The hospital has a team of experienced surgeons who are experts in a wide range of minimally invasive procedures. WLH is also a certified training center for the da Vinci Surgical System.
