Robotic Process Automation Market

RPA is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to its ability to automate manual tasks and improve efficiency.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Robotic Process Automation Market Reach to USD 19.53 Billion by 2027 | Top Key players such as - IPsoft, Kofax and NICE." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global robotic process automation market size was valued at USD 1,636 million in 2019, and is projected to reach at USD 19,534 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 36.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in adoption of RPA technology by organizations to improve their performance, capabilities, and reduced operational costs due to ease in business processes, surged efficiency, and cost-effective and highly profitable operation provided by RPA augment the growth of the global robotic process automation market. The market across North America dominated in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period.

The robotic process automation market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is categorized into software and services. On the basis of deployment model, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, it is categorized into manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, IT & telecommunications, retail & consumer goods, government & defense, energy & utilities, transportation and logistics, and others (travel & hospitality, oil & gas, education, media & entertainment). Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on component, the software segment accounted for the lion's share in 2019, with nearly three-fifths of the global Robotic process automation market and is anticipated to maintain its lead position based on revenue throughout the forecast period. At the same time, the service segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 38.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment dominated with more than one-fifth of the global robotic process automation market in 2019 and is expected to continue its highest contribution during the forecast period. On the other hand, the healthcare & IT segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 44.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the global robotic process automation market in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the market across Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 41.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Key market players in the report include Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, IPsoft Inc., Kofax Inc., NICE Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., UiPath, and WorkFusion, Inc.

COVID-19 Scenario:

● The rising digitalization and reducing labor force is leading to an increase in demand for robotic process automation.

● In addition, the investments for robotic automation process have been increased by manufacturing firms to minimize the risks associated with Coronavirus. Therefore, demand for robotic process automation is anticipated to elevate post COVID-19.

