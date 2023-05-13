Axion Trade Launches Social Trading App Axion Mirror

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, UK, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axion Trade, one of the leading prime brokerages, has recently announced the launch of Axion Mirror: its new copy trading app. The app is intended to offer retail investors a more attractive trading experience by providing them with access to a growing trend in the industry: Social trading. This new service enables traders to automatically copy the trades of successful traders around the world, allowing them to benefit from the experience and expertise of others.





To start enjoying the benefits of social trading, all traders have to do is download the Axion Mirror Mobile App on iOS or Android app store and link it to their MT4 trading account. Once they have done that, they can select the traders they wish to follow and copy their trades automatically. This allows traders to be more social, engaged, and in control of their trades by seeing how others are making decisions in the market.

"Axion Trade is excited to partner with Pelican Trading in developing our Axion Mirror," said a spokesperson from Axion Trade. "This partnership has allowed us to broaden our selection of traders to copy from, thanks to Pelican Trading's extensive network. We believe this new service will offer our clients a more engaging and profitable trading experience, and we look forward to continuing to work with Pelican Trading to enhance our offerings in the future."

Axion Trade's social trading app was developed in partnership with Pelican Trading, an award-winning fintech firm regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. Pelican Trading provides innovative broker-neutral solutions that directly connect users with brokers and integrate trade execution and communication into a central network for traders. Pelican has also helped other FX brokers, such as AXI, ATFX Prime, Pepperstone, and AvaTrade, adopt copy trading technology.

"Pelican is delighted to be working with one of the leading FX brokers in the Asia Pacific region. At Pelican, our aim is to work with leading brands - and Axion Trade fits the bill. Our focus has been to provide the best-in-class software to support high-growth, high-quality broker clients and we feel this partnership is a perfect fit. We're very much looking forward to a long and expansive relationship with Axion Trade- who will be providing expert brokering and regional marketing expertise, coupled with our state of art copy trading technology solution,' said Mike Read, Global Director of Pelican Trading.

Furthermore, social trading typically results in either profitability or better risk management, both of which lead to an account that is more likely to stay open or be topped up. By adopting social trading, brokers can provide their clients with a more engaging, interactive, and profitable trading experience, leading to increased retention and loyalty.

In conclusion, Axion Trade's new social trading app is a significant development in the world of retail trading. By partnering with Pelican Trading and adopting innovative social trading technology, Axion Trade is offering its clients a more engaging, interactive, and profitable trading experience. With social trading becoming increasingly popular, Axion Trade's move to provide this service is a strategic decision that positions it as a market leader in the industry.

