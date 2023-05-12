Notice of Comment Period for Proposed Rulemaking - Amending 20 DCMR Chapter 6 - Revisions to Air Quality Opacity Requirements

Notice is hereby given that proposed regulations for “Amending 20 DCMR Chapter 6 - Revisions to Air Quality Opacity Requirements” are open for public comment. DOEE is proposing these changes in response to the United States Environmental Protection Agency's final action, Findings of Failure to Submit State Implementation Plan Revisions in Response to the 2015 Findings of Substantial Inadequacy and SIP Calls to Amend Provisions Applying to Excess Emissions During Periods of Startup, Shutdown, and Malfunction (“Finding of Failure to Submit,” “FFS”) (January 12, 2022, 87 Fed. Reg. 1680). All comments must be submitted and received by 4:00 PM Monday, June 12, 2023.

