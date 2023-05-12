The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- GADSDEN, Ala., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company (the “Bank”), announced net income of approximately $462,000, or $0.61 per basic and $0.60 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to net income of approximately $472,000, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company announced that for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2023, the Company recorded net income of approximately $1,693,000, as compared to net income of approximately $1,165,000 for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2022.



Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company’s net interest margins increased approximately $151,000, or 8.72%, during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in the net interest margin before provision for credit losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest income of approximately $332,000 offset by an increase in total interest expense of approximately $180,000. For the three month periods ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 the Company did not make a provision for loan and lease losses. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, total non-interest income increased approximately $18,000, or 15.8%, while total non-interest expense increased approximately $183,000, or 15.1%, as compared to the same three-month period in 2022. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $23,000 offset in part by a decrease in customer services fees of approximately $5,000. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $168,000, professional service expense of approximately $28,000, and occupancy and other operating expenses of approximately $6,000 offset in part by a decrease in data processing expense of approximately $19,000.

For the nine-months ended March 31, 2023, net interest income increased approximately $1,278,000, or 27.0%. During the nine-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, the Company did not make a provision for credit losses. For the nine-months ended March 31, 2023, total non-interest income increased approximately $38,000, or 11.3%, while total non-interest expense increased approximately $603,000, or 17.3%, as compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $42,000, or 19.6%, offset in part by a decrease in customer service fees of approximately $4,000, or 3.0%. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $506,000, professional services expense of approximately $94,000 and occupancy and other operating expenses of approximately $50,000, offset in part by a decrease in data processing expense of approximately $47,000. President Little went on to say that the increase in interest income was due to growth in the Bank’s factoring of business receivables and other assets, while the increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to the increase in interest rates paid on deposits in a rising rate environment.

The Company’s total assets at March 31, 2023 were approximately $110.1 million, as compared to $115.3 million at June 30, 2022. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $11.7 million at March 31, 2023 or 10.6% of total assets as compared to approximately $10.6 million at June 30, 2022 or approximately 9.2% of total assets.

The Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL that conducts factoring activities. Common stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data attached) THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Dollar Amounts in Thousands) March 31, June 30, 2023

2022

Unaudited Audited ASSETS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 9,484 $ 10,039 SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 41,466 45,345 FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 226 141 LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses of $1,055 and $1,057, respectively 55,168 56,894 PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 737 778 ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 770 297 PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 2,230 1,787 TOTAL ASSETS $ 110,081 $ 115,281 LIABILITIES DEPOSITS $ 89,193 $ 97,112 FHLB ADVANCES 4,000 2,000 OTHER LIABILITIES 5,230 5,568 TOTAL LIABILITIES 98,423 104,680 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $.01 per share, 3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued, 806,086 shares outstanding 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 13,937 13,931 Shares held in trust, 44,829 and 49,712 shares at cost, respectively (752 ) (793 ) Retained earnings 11,499 9,806 Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares (8,825 ) (8,825 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (4,216 ) (3,533 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 11,658 10,601 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 110,081 $ 115,281







THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2023

(Unaudited) 2022 2023

(Unaudited) 2022



INTEREST INCOME:



Interest and fees on loans $ 1,940 $ 1,666 $ 5,908 $ 4,600 Interest and dividends on securities 192 176 580 486 Other interest income 46 4 99 9 Total interest income 2,178 1,846 6,587 5,095 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 248 109 487 359 Interest on borrowings 41 0 86 0 Total interest expense 290 109 573 359 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 1,889 1,737 6,014 4,736 Provision for loan losses 0 0 0 0 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,889 1,737 6,014 4,736 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and other non-interest income 40 45 120 124 Net gain on sale of securities 0 0 0 0 Miscellaneous income 90 68 255 213 Total non-interest income 130 113 375 337 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 859 691 2,461 1,955 Office building and equipment expenses 71 68 207 198 Professional Services Expense 132 105 428 334 Data Processing Expense 172 191 504 551 Net loss on sale of securities 0 0 0 0 Other operating expense 161 157 499 458 Total non-interest expense 1,395 1,212 4,099 3,496 Income before income taxes 624 638 2,290 1,577 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 162 166 597 412 Net Income $ 462 $ 472 $ 1,693 $ 1,165 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.62 $ 2.23 $ 1.54 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 2.21 $ 1.54 DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ --- $ --- $ --- $ --- AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 760,874 756,374 757,852 757,055 Diluted 767,533 758,942 765,034 758,181

