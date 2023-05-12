Submit Release
The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- GADSDEN, Ala., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company (the “Bank”), announced net income of approximately $462,000, or $0.61 per basic and $0.60 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to net income of approximately $472,000, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company announced that for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2023, the Company recorded net income of approximately $1,693,000, as compared to net income of approximately $1,165,000 for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2022.

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company’s net interest margins increased approximately $151,000, or 8.72%, during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in the net interest margin before provision for credit losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest income of approximately $332,000 offset by an increase in total interest expense of approximately $180,000. For the three month periods ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 the Company did not make a provision for loan and lease losses. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, total non-interest income increased approximately $18,000, or 15.8%, while total non-interest expense increased approximately $183,000, or 15.1%, as compared to the same three-month period in 2022. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $23,000 offset in part by a decrease in customer services fees of approximately $5,000. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $168,000, professional service expense of approximately $28,000, and occupancy and other operating expenses of approximately $6,000 offset in part by a decrease in data processing expense of approximately $19,000.

For the nine-months ended March 31, 2023, net interest income increased approximately $1,278,000, or 27.0%. During the nine-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, the Company did not make a provision for credit losses. For the nine-months ended March 31, 2023, total non-interest income increased approximately $38,000, or 11.3%, while total non-interest expense increased approximately $603,000, or 17.3%, as compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $42,000, or 19.6%, offset in part by a decrease in customer service fees of approximately $4,000, or 3.0%. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $506,000, professional services expense of approximately $94,000 and occupancy and other operating expenses of approximately $50,000, offset in part by a decrease in data processing expense of approximately $47,000. President Little went on to say that the increase in interest income was due to growth in the Bank’s factoring of business receivables and other assets, while the increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to the increase in interest rates paid on deposits in a rising rate environment.

The Company’s total assets at March 31, 2023 were approximately $110.1 million, as compared to $115.3 million at June 30, 2022. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $11.7 million at March 31, 2023 or 10.6% of total assets as compared to approximately $10.6 million at June 30, 2022 or approximately 9.2% of total assets.

The Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL that conducts factoring activities. Common stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data attached)
 
THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)
           
    March 31,     June 30,
    2023
     2022
    Unaudited     Audited
ASSETS          
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 9,484     $ 10,039  
SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value   41,466       45,345  
FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK   226       141  
LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses          
of $1,055 and $1,057, respectively   55,168       56,894  
PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net   737       778  
ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE   770       297  
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS   2,230       1,787  
           
TOTAL ASSETS $ 110,081     $ 115,281  
           
LIABILITIES          
DEPOSITS $ 89,193     $ 97,112  
FHLB ADVANCES   4,000       2,000  
OTHER LIABILITIES   5,230       5,568  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   98,423       104,680  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:          
Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share          
500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued          
and outstanding   -       -  
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,          
3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued, 806,086 shares outstanding   15       15  
Additional paid-in capital   13,937       13,931  
Shares held in trust, 44,829 and 49,712 shares at cost, respectively   (752 )     (793 )
Retained earnings   11,499       9,806  
Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares   (8,825 )     (8,825 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)   (4,216 )     (3,533 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   11,658       10,601  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 110,081     $ 115,281  



THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

                        

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    March 31,   March 31,
                 
    2023
(Unaudited)		   2022   2023
(Unaudited)		   2022
                 
INTEREST INCOME:

                
Interest and fees on loans $ 1,940 $ 1,666 $ 5,908 $ 4,600
Interest and dividends on securities   192   176   580   486
Other interest income   46   4   99   9
                 
Total interest income   2,178   1,846   6,587   5,095
                 
INTEREST EXPENSE:                
Interest on deposits   248   109   487   359
Interest on borrowings   41   0   86   0
Total interest expense   290   109   573   359
Net interest income before provision for loan losses   1,889   1,737   6,014   4,736
Provision for loan losses   0   0   0   0
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   1,889   1,737   6,014   4,736
                 
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                
Fees and other non-interest income   40   45   120   124
Net gain on sale of securities   0   0   0   0
Miscellaneous income   90   68   255   213
Total non-interest income   130   113   375   337
                 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:                
Salaries and employee benefits   859   691   2,461   1,955
Office building and equipment expenses   71   68   207   198
Professional Services Expense   132   105   428   334
Data Processing Expense   172   191   504   551
Net loss on sale of securities   0   0   0   0
Other operating expense   161   157   499   458
Total non-interest expense   1,395   1,212   4,099   3,496
                 
Income before income taxes   624   638   2,290   1,577
                 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   162   166   597   412
                 
Net Income $ 462 $ 472 $ 1,693 $ 1,165
EARNINGS PER SHARE:                
Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.62 $ 2.23 $ 1.54
Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 2.21 $ 1.54
                 
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ --- $ --- $ --- $ ---
                 
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:                
Basic   760,874   756,374   757,852   757,055
Diluted   767,533   758,942   765,034   758,181

Contact: Gates Little
(256) 543-3860


